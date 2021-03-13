Report Reveals JuJu Smith-Schuster 'In Talks' With NFL Team

Former USC wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, will become unrestricted free agent on March 17.

The franchise tag deadline ended Tuesday at 4 pm ET and the Pittsburgh Steelers declined tagging former USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

This means he will become an unrestricted free agent on March 17.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with a tricky financial situation heading into the offseason. Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible estimates Pittsburgh to be $11.7 million over the $180 million dollar salary cap.

Due to this, the franchise has declined to tag any of their players for only the second time in the last five years.

Had Smith-Schuster been tagged by the Steelers, his salary would have been set at approximately $16.43 million for 2021.

Steelers outside linebackers, Bud Dupree, also denied a franchise tag, and T.J. Watt, whose rookie contract is due for an extension, are expected to hold more of a contract priority over the fourth year wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster holds a $16.1 market value for the 2021 season, so it's likely that the Steelers won't be able to pay up.

However, according to SteelersWire and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Smith-Schuster and the Steelers have been discussing plans for a potential new contract.

"According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers want wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back and have been in contact with his team about a new contract.

This situation sounds like a case where the Steelers front office is going to give Smith-Schuster a number in terms of a contract, let him go out and test his value in free agency and he can either sign elsewhere or Pittsburgh will welcome him back with open arms."

Former USC Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

In his three years at USC, Smith-Schuster had 213 receptions for 3,092 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Smith-Schuster just wrapped up his fourth year with the Steelers and totaled 3,726 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020.

The LA native holds the record of being the youngest player to reach 2,500 career receiving yards.

