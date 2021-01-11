JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message To Steeler Nation Following Browns Loss

Smith-Schuster wrapped up his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last night leading Mike Tomlin's team with 13 receptions, 157 yards, and one touchdown.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tweeted out a heartfelt message to Pittsburgh Steelers' fans on Monday morning. Following the Steelers' 48-37 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Smith-Schuster had a few things to say.

"JuJu Chapter 4 is in the books. It's a blessing to be here, and as always, I have to thank God for allowing me to be in this position, I am so thankful.

Any time you end your season short of a championship, from Pop Warner up until the NFL, it always stings and this is no different. We deserved this L, and just were nowhere close to what we needed to be. The grind continues.

Pittsburgh, I am proud to represent and fight for this city every time I step on the grass. Every time I wear the black and gold, I know I'm not just wearing a team's jersey, I am wearing a tradition, a city, a culture, a brand, and a global fan based on my back and I am so thankful for that privilege!

I am a proud STEELER through thick and thin. I would love to be back from more, to be part of the group that brings this organization where it belongs. Thank you for the support and having my back."

Smith-Schuster wrapped up his fourth season with the Pittsburgh Steelers last night leading Mike Tomlin's team with 13 receptions, 157 yards, and one touchdown. He also finished third in the receiving core with 97 receptions, 831 yards, and nine touchdowns on the regular 2020 season.

Smith-Schuster was drafted as the No.62 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After a stellar collegiate career with the USC Trojans, the wide receiver entered the big leagues at the young age of 20. During his time at USC, the Long Beach [Calif.] native had 143 catches for 2,178 yards (15.2 avg) with 15 TDs. He also had 8 - 100-yard receiving games and 26 career starts.

Smith-Schuster and fellow USC alumni Zach Banner entered their fourth seasons with the Steeler's franchise this year. This means going into the off season, they are unrestricted free agents until Pittsburgh or another NFL team makes a move.

Will we see these two former USC Trojans play on Sundays at Heinz Field next year? Only time will tell.

