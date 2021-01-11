Former USC QB Carson Palmer Named To College Football Hall Of Fame

Palmer was the first USC quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy in 2002.

Congratulations are in order for former USC quarterback Carson Palmer, as he has been named to the 13-member 2021 College Football Hall of Fame class. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is the 45th inductee with USC ties into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Palmer was a legendary quarterback for USC's football program and left quite a legacy behind when he moved onto the NFL. The 2002 Heisman winner was a four year starter for the Trojans [1998-2002] and set/tied 33 Pac-10 and USC total offense and passing records.

2002 was a big year for Palmer, as he became with fifth Heisman Trophy winner from USC after a 21-year drought. Palmer was also the first USC quarterback to win the prestigious award.

To add, in 2002 Palmer completed 309-of-489 passes (63.2%) for 3,942 yards and 33 TDs. He threw for 300-plus yards in seven games that season, including three in a row, and completed at least 60% of his passes nine times. He led USC to the 2002 Pac-10 title and the programs first 11 game win season since 1979.

Palmer was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003, following his fantastic collegiate career.

Entering the NFL was a natural step for Palmer, as he was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent 15 years in the NFL playing for the Bengals, Oakland Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals. The former Troy QB was named to three Pro Bowls and set numerous franchise passing records for the Cincinnati and Arizona.

Palmer's 2021 College Football Hall of Fame induction will take place on Dec. 7th, during a dinner in New York City. The award will then be enshrined at the Hall in Atlanta.

[READ: Jalen McKenzie Will Return For 2021 Football Season]

[How To Watch: 2021 National Championship]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.