K.D. Nixon Talks Spring Ball and USC's WR Room

The Trojans newest NCAA portal pickup appeared on Trojans Live earlier this week to discuss the upcoming 2021 season, spring camp, and his transfer to USC.

USC's newest NCAA transfer portal pickup K.D. Nixon appeared on Trojans Live as a guest alongside hosts Jordan Moore and Shaun Cody earlier this week.

The veteran wide receiver discussed his move to USC and his goals for the 2021 season. Nixon said he made the choice to transfer to USC after spending four seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes because of the tradition and success that USC has had with their wide receivers in the NFL.

"Just being apart of the tradition and it's WRU. Things can happen big and you can go in the first round" said Nixon on Trojans Live.

"I'm just thankful to be able to attend [USC]. To be able to be here. I'm not expecting anything. Whatever Coach Helton and whatever Coach K.C. [Keary Colbert] put me in a position to do, I'm going to do it to my best abilities. Whether it's block, you can see [the film] at Colorado, that was my No. 1 thing, was blocking. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to take full advantage of it."

Although Nixon was a primary target during his time with the Buffaloes, he remains open to all possibilities at USC.

"You can put me in the backfield, you can put me in the slot, you can put me at the outside. I can run all the routes, I can beat them deep" said Nixon.

One of the reasons why Clay Helton and his staff liked Nixon from the portal was because of his veteran experience in the league. "That experience just stepped out to us. He has been extremely productive in our league" said Clay Helton during a press conference back in February.

But Nixon still believes he has plenty to prove to Keary Colbert and his new teammates.

"I'm not coming in here thinking I'm the older guy that is the best on the field. No. I'm sitting back and watching from Drake London, and GB [Gary Bryant Jr.]." [Nixon]

The departure of receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns create opportunities for other receivers including Nixon to setup this season and make big time plays. With four years of experience in the Pac-12 conference under his belt, Nixon should be in a solid position to make some plays come September.

Nixon enters his fifth collegiate season with 104 receptions, 1,250 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

