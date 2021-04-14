Scouting Report Details Concerns about USC's Olaijah Griffin ahead of NFL Draft

Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible conducted a scouting report on USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin just 15 days prior to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Here is their full review on the junior defender who sits at 6'0" 175-pounds.

"The true junior arrived at USC as a highly-touted five-star recruit. Griffin saw significant playing time since his true freshman season. He is an elite athlete with exceptional foot speed to carry vertical routes and exceptional change of direction abilities. Natural in press coverage, does an outstanding job of staying square to mirror releases of receivers and stabbing efficiently to frustrate receivers.

Noteworthy short-area quickness showing explosive burst downhill with impressive click and close abilities. Extremely physical player who loves to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage and as an incredibly willing tackler. Thin frame causes him to get pushed off at the top of routes easily and is a contributing factor to his missed tackles on film. Eye discipline in man coverage is concerning; has plenty of instances of being too eager to open his hips or letting receivers break his cushion.

Had only one interception in his career despite playing a lot of snaps is going to be a concern. He has the athletic ability and measurables to be a starting cornerback in the future despite lacking consistency. Griffin has very intriguing tools that make him the biggest sleeper in this cornerback class due to him still being raw with his eye discipline in man coverage."

Griffin finished USC's pro-day with the following stats.

40-Yard Dash: 4.53

3-Cone Drill: 7.04

Broad Jump: 9'11"

Vertical: 34"

Shuttle: 4.38

[READ: Olaijah Griffin Pro-Day Results Revealed]

Griffin declared for the 2021 NFL Draft following USC's short 2020 campaign. He announced the news on twitter writing,

“TROJAN NATION, I want to let you know that tonight I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft. This is a special time for me as tomorrow is my grandmother’s birthday and this announcement is in her honor. Please know that I put a lot of thought and consideration into this decision, and I came to the conclusion that this is the best choice to help me further pursue my ultimate dream of playing in the NFL. From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank Coach Helton, Coach Williams, all of my teammates, and everyone at USC who has been a part of my career. It was a great three seasons, and I will always be a Trojan. FIGHT ON! - OG.”

The son of rapper Warren G, ends his collegiate career with 67 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, zero sacks and one interception.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Will Allow Fans at Spring Showcase]

[USC TE Coach Compares Trojan Wide Receiver to NFL Star]

[USC Offers 4-Star QB Prospect]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com