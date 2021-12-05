USC RB Keaontay Ingram Reveals Timeline For NFL Draft Decision

The Texas transfer expects to make a decision in the 'next week or two'.

USC running back Keaontay Ingram has been a staple for the Trojans' offense this year.

Despite suffering a late season injury, Ingram established himself as a dominant force leading in Men of Troy's rushing attack with 911 yards on 156 carries with five TD's. Ingram, the senior who transferred to USC in the spring of 2021 after gaining nearly 2,000 career yards at Texas, is faced will a big decision this offseason.

With the NFL Draft in consideration, Ingram revealed his plans for the future following USC's 24-14 loss to Cal.

According to OC Register writer Adam Grosbard, Ingram "hasn't decided on whether to declare for the NFL Draft" but "wants to meet with Lincoln Riley first before making a decision in the next week or two."

USA TODAY

If Ingram decides to declare for the NFL Draft, he would finish his college career with 2,722 yards, 495 carries and 16 touchdowns.

Here is NFL Draft Bible's evaluation of Ingram:

"Ingram plays with a low-pad level for a running back measuring six feet tall. Despite having long legs, he has surprising short-area quickness and contact balance thanks to the low center of gravity he plays with, as well as some active feet. Ingram has a patient approach as a runner and plays behind his pads with his eyes up, scanning for run lanes or oncoming defenders.

He has the upper-body build to absorb shots without losing balance and will even deliver a blow from time to time. Ingram has no issue accelerating hard into holes, fearlessly cutting upfield into the traffic. He shows discipline not to bounce runs outside prematurely, although he can be a little quick to cut back.

Once he gets into the open field, Ingram shows terrific burst with a second gear that can force defenders to change their pursuit angles quickly. He takes a balanced approach taking on incoming tacklers in the open field, choosing to lower his shoulder as often as he tries to make them miss.

When Ingram attempts to avoid contact, he often uses a jump cut or head fake before planting and changing direction. He’s also pulled out a nifty spin move once or twice. Plays with great desire, often seeking to fall forward or rip free of a tackler’s grasp."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube