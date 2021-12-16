Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Florida Gators Hire Former USC WR Coach Keary Colbert
    Publish date:

    Florida Gators Hire Former USC WR Coach Keary Colbert

    Colbert will reunite with Bill Napier, in Gainesville, after working under Napier in 2014-15 as an offensive analyst at Alabama.
    Author:

    Colbert will reunite with Bill Napier, in Gainesville, after working under Napier in 2014-15 as an offensive analyst at Alabama.

    The Florida Gators have hired former USC wide receiver coach Keary Colbert.

    Florida football announced the news on social media, Wednesday.

    Colbert, heads to 'The Swamp' after spending the past six seasons with USC. During his time in Southern California, Colbert helped develop several NFL stars, including, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Pittman Jr. Colbert also coached USC wide receiver Drake London, who is projected to become a top draft pick in 2022.

    Colbert will reunite with Florida head coach Bill Napier, in Gainesville, after working under Napier in 2014-15 as an offensive analyst at Alabama. Prior to his stint with the Crimson Tide, Colbert served as the wide receivers coach at Georgia State [2013].

    Recommended Articles

    Colbert spent his college years at USC, as a four year starter. He tallied 2,964 receiving yards and 19 touchdown passes in his career. Colbert helped the Trojans capture a 2003 National Championship and was a two-time All Pac-10 second-team selection.

    Colbert was not retained by Lincoln Riley for USC's 2022 season. Riley brought over wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons from Oklahoma, as soon as he landed the job.

    -----

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    USATSI_16688348
    Football

    Florida Gators Hire Former USC Wide Receiver Coach

    3 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.22.53 PM
    Recruiting

    22' Safety Zion Branch Commits To USC Football

    19 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-02 at 1.03.53 PM
    Recruiting

    Trojan Alumni Welcome USC's 2022 Early Signees

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17257318
    Recruiting

    USC Early Signing Day LIVE Updates

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_16965496
    Football

    USC QB Kedon Slovis Reveals 'Criteria' For Transfer Destination

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17343344
    Recruiting

    USC Target C.J. Williams Decommits From Notre Dame

    Dec 14, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 11.35.08 AM
    Football

    TCU Defensive Tackle Earl Barquet Transfers To USC

    Dec 14, 2021
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 4.22.53 PM
    Recruiting

    USC Target Zion Branch Announces Final Three Schools

    Dec 13, 2021