Florida Gators Hire Former USC Wide Receiver Coach

The Florida Gators have hired former USC wide receiver coach Keary Colbert.

Florida football announced the news on social media, Wednesday.

Colbert, heads to 'The Swamp' after spending the past six seasons with USC. During his time in Southern California, Colbert helped develop several NFL stars, including, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Michael Pittman Jr. Colbert also coached USC wide receiver Drake London, who is projected to become a top draft pick in 2022.

Colbert will reunite with Florida head coach Bill Napier, in Gainesville, after working under Napier in 2014-15 as an offensive analyst at Alabama. Prior to his stint with the Crimson Tide, Colbert served as the wide receivers coach at Georgia State [2013].

Colbert spent his college years at USC, as a four year starter. He tallied 2,964 receiving yards and 19 touchdown passes in his career. Colbert helped the Trojans capture a 2003 National Championship and was a two-time All Pac-10 second-team selection.

Colbert was not retained by Lincoln Riley for USC's 2022 season. Riley brought over wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons from Oklahoma, as soon as he landed the job.

