USC Aiming To Flip This Southern California Recruit From Oregon

The USC Trojans welcomed class of 2027 recruit, offensive lineman Drew Fielder to Los Angles on Friday, Mar. 7. Fielder is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks, but the Trojans are trying to make a push.

Drew Fielder Visits USC Trojans

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC spring ball is underway and it’s attracted some recruits in the Southern California area to come and check it out. One player in particular to visit USC during this time was Drew Fielder. Fielder has been committed to Oregon since early Feb. 2026 following a visit to Eugene, but is still keeping an eye on USC. USC offered Fielder in late February.

Fielder spoke to recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of Rivals about USC.

“The USC offer was big for me and I had a great visit today,” Fielder said. “It felt like they went above and beyond with me. I had some great conversations with the coaching staff, was able to watch practice, and then went over to the Coliseum so it was a great experience for sure.”

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Drew Fielder is a 6-6, 280 pound offensive tackle out of Anaheim, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. An advantage the Trojans will try to use to land Fielder is his proximity to the school being in nearby Anaheim.

Another thing USC has on their side is the Fielder family history with the school. Drew’s dad, grandfather, and great uncle all played for USC or attended the university. Fielder told Biggins that he grew up going to Trojans games at the Coliseum.

Despite all of this, Fielder remains committed to Oregon. But is there is still a long way to go until the national signing day period.

USC Trojans Recruiting

Offensive lineman Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

USC has built up momentum when it comes to recruiting. The Trojans landed the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. This class consists of 32 early enrollees including five-star recruits such as offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, edge rusher Luke Wafle, and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.

The Trojans will look to keep this positive recruiting trend going into the 2027 cycle. As of now, they have received the commitments from four class of 2027 recruits: four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, four-star Aaron Washington, four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard, and three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Vandermade.

College Football Playoff Hopes

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates with offensive lineman Kaylon Miller (60) and offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) after scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is no question that the success of this 2026 USC team will be judged on if they make the playoff or not. It's year five for coach Lincoln Riley with the Trojans. In his first four seasons, he's led USC to an overall record of 35-18. They have yet to make a playoff appearance or win a conference championship.

A fifth straight season of no playoff appearance could be trouble for Riley and the program. The playoff is now 12 teams and losing a game or two during the season won't cost a Big Ten team like USC a spot in it. Going 10-2 will almost assuredly be enough.

