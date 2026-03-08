USC Aiming To Flip This Southern California Recruit From Oregon
The USC Trojans welcomed class of 2027 recruit, offensive lineman Drew Fielder to Los Angles on Friday, Mar. 7. Fielder is currently committed to the Oregon Ducks, but the Trojans are trying to make a push.
Drew Fielder Visits USC Trojans
USC spring ball is underway and it’s attracted some recruits in the Southern California area to come and check it out. One player in particular to visit USC during this time was Drew Fielder. Fielder has been committed to Oregon since early Feb. 2026 following a visit to Eugene, but is still keeping an eye on USC. USC offered Fielder in late February.
Fielder spoke to recruiting analyst Greg Biggins of Rivals about USC.
“The USC offer was big for me and I had a great visit today,” Fielder said. “It felt like they went above and beyond with me. I had some great conversations with the coaching staff, was able to watch practice, and then went over to the Coliseum so it was a great experience for sure.”
Drew Fielder is a 6-6, 280 pound offensive tackle out of Anaheim, California. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 10 offensive tackle in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. An advantage the Trojans will try to use to land Fielder is his proximity to the school being in nearby Anaheim.
Another thing USC has on their side is the Fielder family history with the school. Drew’s dad, grandfather, and great uncle all played for USC or attended the university. Fielder told Biggins that he grew up going to Trojans games at the Coliseum.
Despite all of this, Fielder remains committed to Oregon. But is there is still a long way to go until the national signing day period.
USC Trojans Recruiting
USC has built up momentum when it comes to recruiting. The Trojans landed the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class. This class consists of 32 early enrollees including five-star recruits such as offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, edge rusher Luke Wafle, and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield.
The Trojans will look to keep this positive recruiting trend going into the 2027 cycle. As of now, they have received the commitments from four class of 2027 recruits: four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale, four-star Aaron Washington, four-star wide receiver Eli Woodard, and three-star defensive lineman Isaiah Vandermade.
College Football Playoff Hopes
There is no question that the success of this 2026 USC team will be judged on if they make the playoff or not. It's year five for coach Lincoln Riley with the Trojans. In his first four seasons, he's led USC to an overall record of 35-18. They have yet to make a playoff appearance or win a conference championship.
A fifth straight season of no playoff appearance could be trouble for Riley and the program. The playoff is now 12 teams and losing a game or two during the season won't cost a Big Ten team like USC a spot in it. Going 10-2 will almost assuredly be enough.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1