USC's Quarterback Battle Continues, Kedon Slovis Looks Like a 'Vet' During Fall Camp

USC wrapped up their 2021 fall camp on Saturday with a final scrimmage at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. All three quarterbacks, Jaxson Dart, Miller Moss and Kedon Slovis got reps, and showed some high and low moments. Head coach Clay Helton admitted after practice that the QB2 battle will continue into next week, as the coaching staff needs more time to evaluate the position.

"Obviously No. 9 [Kedon Slovis] is the starter and we've got another Tuesday practice to look at the young kids [Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart] and then just like the offensive line, kinda settle in on where we are at moving forward for San Jose [State]," Helton said Saturday.

USC's head coach revealed that the Trojans will undergo two more physical practices, and start 'game-planning' for their season opener against San Jose State on Wednesday. By August 25, Helton and his staff should have a clear idea of who will make the two-deep depth chart.

Clay Helton

One player that will undoubtably start on September 4, is returning quarterback Kedon Slovis. Slovis is riding on high expectations for the 2021 season entering his third year with the program. Helton said Slovis looked like a 'veteran' during the Trojans second scrimmage, and he was '95% really good'.

"I thought he played like a vet, there were probably about three snaps that triggered my brain, that I can't wait to talk to him about but he really [took] a step forward from practice one to right now and looks like he is getting really good chemistry with the wideouts."

Kedon Slovis

Slovis has completed 459-of-656 passes (70.0%) for 5,423 yards with 47 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career at USC. He has appeared in 18 games with 17 starts.

