USC Football Announces Team Captains for 2021 Season

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis fails to make the list despite being named team captain in 2020.

USC Football announced their team captains for the 2021 season on Thursday afternoon.

The four men chosen are wide receiver Drake London, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, running back Vavae Malepeai, and punter Ben Griffiths. Last season Pola-Mao was named team captain alongside QB Kedon Slovis, however this year Slovis failed to make the list.

- WR Drake London -

London returns for year three with the Trojans after an impressive sophomore season. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wideout has 72 receptions for 1,069 yards with eight touchdowns and one tackle in his career. He has appeared in 19 games with 15 starts.

- S Isaiah Pola-Mao -

Pola-Mao enters his fifth season with the Trojans as a redshirt senior. During his time at USC he has accumulated 121 tackles, including eight for losses of 40 yards (with 1.5 sacks for minus 13 yards), five interceptions, seven deflections, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

- RB Vavae Malepeai -

Malepeai returns as one of the veteran running backs for the Trojans offense this year. Based on what we've seen during fall camp, the 6-foot 220-pound tailback holds high odds for reclaiming his starting spot this year. Entering his sixth season with the team, the Hawaiian native has run for 1,503 yards on 301 carries with 17 touchdowns.

- P Ben Griffiths -

Griffiths hails from Melbourne, Australia and enters his third season with the Trojans. He has averaged 42.7 yards on 70 punts in his career, and appeared in 19 games, all as the starter.

