Former USC QB Kedon Slovis Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has transferred to the University of Pittsburgh. Slovis announced the news on social media, Tuesday.

Slovis, spent three seasons wearing the cardinal and gold. He ends his career as Trojan with with 652 completions on 953 attempts, 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions.

Slovis provided fans with some insight on his decision to transfer to Pitt, in an article released by The Players Tribune.

"Football is kind of like life — you can’t control everything," Slovis said.

"Whether it’s injuries, or having to navigate a season with COVID and so many unknowns…. some things you just don’t plan for. And everything didn’t go as I planned during the rest of my time at USC. There were obstacles, for sure, and we didn’t win all the games we wanted to. But that didn’t stop me from giving all that I had to this team over these last three years. That much I promise you. None of those uncontrollables ever stopped me from working as hard as I could, or from wanting to be a leader for this team.

And I’m hoping that, if anything, the hurdles I’ve had to overcome have taught me a lot about how to succeed going forward. I’m hoping they’ve made me a better quarterback, and a better man.

USC will always be a special place to me. But now it’s time for me to start a new chapter. For my next two years of eligibility, I’ll be playing quarterback at the University of Pittsburgh."

USA TODAY

Slovis has two years of eligibility left, before deciding to retire, or declare for the NFL Draft.

"To everyone at USC including my coaches, teammates and the entire staff: Thank you for everything. I’m glad I was a Trojan. I’ll always be one," Slovis said via The Players Tribune.

"And to everyone at Pitt: I’m feeling incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be a Panther — and I can’t wait to prove myself again on this stage."

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube