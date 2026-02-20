USC Star Jazzy Davidson Making an Undeniable Freshman of the Year Case

USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson isn’t just building a case for National Freshman of the Year, she’s officially separating from the field. The USC freshman was recently named to the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team, becoming one of only two freshmen nationally to earn the distinction.

She’s firmly headlining the national conversation while stamping herself as the best freshman in the Big Ten.

Jazzy Davidson’s All-Around Dominance

Despite a few rough patches throughout the season, Davidson’s resume is overwhelming when viewed in full context.

She has scored in double figures 25 times this season, including 23 consecutive games since Nov. 18, 2025. Her 24-point performances against Indiana and Wisconsin marked her 10th and 11th outing scoring over 20 points. In the win over Indiana, she he accounted for 30 of USC’s 79 points, playing all 40 minutes while adding six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Against Wisconsin, Davidson finished with 24 points, six assists, five rebounds, three blocks, and four steals. She gave fans a scare dealing with an injury on the bench, but USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb confirmed after the game that Davidson is good to go.

On the season, Davidson leads USC in:

- Points (17.4)

- Rebounds (6.2)

- Assists (4.4)

- Steals (2.0)

- Blocks (2.2)

She also leads the Trojans in minutes (34:20), field goals made (6.6), field goal attempts (16.7), and free throw production. Nationally, she ranks 15th in blocks per game (2.20) and 18th in total blocks (55). She is 12th in Division I in field goal attempts and second among freshmen, signaling both volume and trust within USC’s offense.

That two-way impact is what separates her. Davidson isn’t just scoring, she’s protecting the rim, initiating offense, defending passing lanes and closing games as a go-to option that can be trusted in big moments.

After the Trojans' win over the most recent victory of the Indiana Hoosiers, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spelled out plainly how impactful Davidson has been and made her case for she's the frontrunner in the top freshman conversation.

“You talk about overdelivering, to be a freshman and carry the load for us,” Gottlieb told the Los Angeles Times, “she’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court. She’s unique. I know there are several good freshmen in the country. We know how good she is. We see it every day, and we think there’s no one better.”

Notable Contenders in the Mix

The race isn’t without challengers. Aaliyah Chavez of the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists. She has eight 20-point games and dropped 33 in a December overtime win over the NC State Wolfpack.

But efficiency remains a concern. Chavez is shooting 37.6 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three on high volume. In recent wins over the Florida Gators and No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide, she combined to shoot 7-of-26 from the field.

She can take over games late. She has the star power. But her season is defined by streaky shooting, hitting a few big shots and not hurting the team in big matchups. But for what she bring offensively, it doesn't compare to Davidson's defensive prowess.

Then there’s Aubrey Galvan of the Vanderbilt Commodores, a true dark horse. Before the season, Galvan was not even included on ESPN's freshman impact rankings and now here she is looking like one of the top two-way guards in the country on a national contender. Averaging 12.5 points, six assists and 2.8 steals, Galvan has posted seven or more assists in 11 games and dished a career-high 15 in a win over Tennessee State Lady Tigers.

She also erupted for 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting in a 102-86 win over Oklahoma, dramatically outplaying Chavez in that matchup. Vanderbilt owns five ranked wins, including a top-five victory over the No. 4 Texas Longhorns.

Galvan’s impact is real. But the difference between Davidson and Galvan is that Galvan can't say she is the best player on her team right now. For Vanderbilt, that mantle goes to sophomore star guard Makayla Blakes, who leads the nation in scoring (26.3) and riding a 46-game double-digit scoring streak, which is the third-longest active streak in NCAA Division I.

Nothing wrong with being No. 2 next to one of the most prolific scorers in the country, but it matters when drawing comparisons to Davidson who is definitively the top option for the Trojans,

Living Up to Expectations

Awards often follow winning. USC sits 22nd in the NCAA NET rankings, has not lost a non-Quad 1 game, and hasn’t dropped a contest since Jan. 25. After a midseason stretch where the Trojans lost six of seven, they responded with wins over No. 8 Iowa Hawkeyes, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Northwestern Wildcats, Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana most recently . Davidson was central to that turnaround.

This was not supposed to be her burden. Yet she has embraced it, leading in every statistical category while handling the pressure of national expectations. Freshman of the Year should reward more than scoring bursts or viral moments. It should recognize complete impact, consistency, and winning influence.

Right now, no freshman checks all three boxes more convincingly than Jazzy Davidson. If USC finishes strong in March, the debate may not even be close.