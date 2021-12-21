Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Kedon Slovis Reveals Why Pitt Was 'Right Fit'

    Slovis signed with the University of Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
    Former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his intention to transfer to the University of Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

    Slovis will join the ACC conference, and head coach Pat Narduzzi who finished the 2021 season [11-2]. Slovis provided some insight on why Pitt was the 'right fit' for him moving forward, in an article with The Players Tribune.

    "I was so excited when Coach Narduzzi called, because I knew that Pitt and this program were the right fit for me to keep developing into the best leader I can be," Slovis said.

    "I’m ready to win now — and talking to the players who are returning, and seeing how hungry they are for next season, that got me pumped. They have a lot of talented players coming back. And, man … getting to throw the ball to the guy who just won the Biletnikoff?? That’s something you don’t pass up. The culture and identity that Coach Narduzzi has created is everything I want to be a part of."

    Slovis spent three seasons with the USC Trojans. During his career in Southern California he threw for 7,576 yards, 58 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

