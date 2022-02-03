Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Jokes: Texas, Texas A&M Paying 'Luxury Tax' for NIL Deals?

Kiffin: 'What they are paying the players is unbelievable.'

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke on the current landscape of college football in a recent interview with 247Sports. Kiffin put together a top 25 class for the 2022 cycle, which included landing two transfers former USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans.

"It's basically like everyone has different salary caps," Kiffin told 247Sports. 

"I joked the other day, 'are they going to implement a luxury tax on Texas and Texas A&M?' I mean what they are paying the players is unbelievable, but it's legal. You know, you have players that have never played before making hundreds of thousands, maybe even one million dollars. It just is what it is, but it's not going to be an equal playing field around the country at all."

Texas A&M finished No. 1 in Sports Illustrated's 2022 National Signing Day rankings, gaining 29 commitments and 13 SI99 members. Head coach Jimbo Fisher fired back at Kiffin's NIL claims stating:

"The guys griping about NIL and transfer portal are using it the most and bragging about it the most. That's the ironic part. ... It's a joke. It does piss me off," Fisher said.

"I'll tell you what, I know how some of those guys recruit, too," he said. "Go dig into that. I know the history, I know the tradition. I know things. Trust me, you don't want to go down that avenue."

