LenDale White says he found bag full of cash in his apartment when he was at USC

The college football recruiting landscape has changed significantly in the past year with the NCAA allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

While it's still not completely transparent, we now have a better idea of the money floating around to lure top recruits to top colleges. At the top end of the scale, Texas A&M doled out $3.4 million in NIL deals to football players over the past year.

We've all heard the stories about what it was like before money was funneled through NIL deals. The 2017 college basketball corruption scandal exposed much of it, with evidence of $100,000 payments being made to players, through agents and third parties.

Former USC star running back LenDale White, who played for the Trojans from 2003 to 2005, recently discussed how he was paid -and how much he received at one time - during his time at USC.

