Lincoln Riley Clears the Air on Relationship With USC Athletic Director Jen Cohen

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley addressed more than the loss against Wisconsin when speaking to reporters on Tuesday. His Oct. 27 presser additionally brought up another major issue fans want to know, like the working relationship between Riley and USC athletic director Jen Cohen.

The 24-7 road defeat on Oct. 24 sparked theories that USC's AD has seen enough of the Riley era. And whether or not Cohen will decide to deliver a change in leadership for Trojans football.

Lincoln Riley Gets Honest About Relationship With Jen Cohen

Jan 13, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans athletic director Jen Cohen (Jennifer Cohen) reacts after the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley squashed any rumors of a rift between he and Cohen following the 17-point loss to the previously unranked Badgers.

"She’s a tremendous AD. Even though she’s not the AD I came here with and I'm not the head coach she hired, fantastic relationship," Riley told reporters. "She’s been a huge part of the progress that we’ve made."

Cohen arrived to USC in Aug. 2023, one year after Riley's first season with the Trojans. She emerged as the 10th athletic director in school history. Cohen made history too, emerging as the school's first-ever female athletic director.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cohen is responsible for helping oversee USC's transition into the Big Ten Conference too, occurring one year into her appointment at the school. But again, Riley's job security rose as a topic following the stunning loss to Wisconsin.

Riley's USC team is now 6-2 but facing potential elimination from the College Football Playoff picture, plus the Big Ten title race, with one more loss. USC fans have become restless and weary over which direction the Trojans go in during the Riley era, as he's yet to deliver both a conference title or CFP appearance. And once again, the Wisconsin defeat placed Riley back on the hot seat among fans.

Furthermore, Riley's name surfaced for another reason: His name becoming linked to the current Power Four conference openings, notably Baylor since he's a Texas native. Riley addressed that rumor too.

Lincoln Riley's Take on Perhaps Pursuing Other Coaching Jobs

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns atUnited Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley became mentioned as "the ultimate wildcard" for the now open Baylor head coaching job. Previous Baylor coach and Southern California native Dave Aranda was fired following the Bears' own Oct. 24 loss, this one to Kansas.

Riley squashed the rumors of him potentially leaving for other coaching jobs too.

"I love it here," Riley began. "I came here because this is where I want to be. I came here because I believe in this place. And none of that has changed whatsoever.”

Wisconsin Badgers safety Cairo Skanes (21) races downfield after intercepting a pass in the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Riley added that he believes he's the right fit for this job moving forward.

"Listen, if I didn’t want to be at this place, I wouldn’t have come here in the first place. If I didn’t want to be at this place, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to leave. This is where I want to be," Riley said.

College football fans, though, will see how Riley and USC respond to its letdown loss to Wisconsin. Because next up is the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes coming to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31.

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