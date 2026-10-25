Lincoln Riley Makes His Stance Clear on USC After Wisconsin Loss

Four college football teams ranked in the top 20 fell on a wild Saturday. The No. 16 USC Trojans emerged as the fifth, taking the stunning 24-7 road loss to Wisconsin.

Fans of the Badgers rushed the field in euphoria after the game. Meanwhile, coach Lincoln Riley was in a more unpleasant mood, shining a light on where the blame lies when talking to reporters afterward.

Lincoln Riley Calls Performance 'Flat' in Opening Statement

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) dives for the end zone but is ruled down on the one-yard line during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin won the game, 24-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Really disappointing game. Just flat-out didn't play good enough on all three sides of the football. Didn't coach good enough either. Made critical errors on the road against a good football team that you can't make," Riley said.

"Didn't coach good enough either. Made critical errors on the road against a good football team that you can't make. We had our opportunities after the slow start with the turnovers to get back into the game. Especially forcing those field goals, which the missed field goal was huge. But we did the things you can't do on the road."

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is caught by USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We lost the turnover battle, lost the rushing battle, had some big penalties that hindered us on all sides of the ball. So just not good enough...and I take responsibility for it. We did not play to our capability on either three sides, and we didn't coach good enough. It's hard to play on the road. But you've got to play a lot better than you did tonight," Riley continued.

USC Unravels After Bye and Emotional Road Win Over Penn State

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We just didn't play good enough. I mean, you still got to get into this moment. Whether you have seven days to prepare or 14, you still got to execute in these moments," Riley said.

"You know, you've got to take care of the football and get off the field on third downs. You also can't give up second-and-19 pass interferences and not have penalties. "You've got to make field goals too. You have to do all those things."

"I'm disappointed, you know? None of the three sides held up their bargain. When you don't play good on all three sides of the football, especially on the road in an environment like this, you're not going to give yourself a really good chance to win this game," Riley continued.

What Led to USC Offensive Struggles

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gives the ball to running back King Miller (8) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Once we crossed the 50-yard line, we weren't very good. We had two turnovers early, and one came on a really good throw. But we didn't make that catch, and their guy was there. Those things happen sometimes. Then we had a couple of key drops and a couple of missed protections. I also had several bad calls and gave up some sacks," Riley said.

"They did a good job of keeping us off balance. They brought some max pressures against us a couple of times and caught us in some calls that we didn't love there. So give them credit."

"Then we lost some one-on-ones, which we knew they got some talented pass rushers. I'll get back to studying it, but I can't look at one group and say, 'Man, that group was outstanding," Riley continued.

Moving Forward From the Loss, With Ohio State Awaiting

Wisconsin Badgers running back Bryan Jackson II (21) scores a touchdown during the game against USC, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Every game makes or breaks you. I mean, that's college football. This isn't the NFL. Every game is big and really important. All the games we've won to get to this point have makes or breaks. So every game is important," Riley said.

"This game was important. We didn't take care of business. But there's a lot of parity right now, and the toughest teams can battle back from tough losses. So I have a lot of confidence in this team, and I have a lot of confidence that, when we're at our best, we can beat anybody. But we've got to play our best, and we've got a lot of work to do to get ready for the next week," Riley continued.

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