Skip to main content

Interesting Development Revealed Potentially Involving Caleb Williams' Recruitment

Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal in early January.

The clock is ticking, as USC football fans still remain unclear on Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams' plans for next season. Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, but has yet to make a decision. 

USC head coach Lincoln Riley told Sports Illustrated, Tuesday, that “it’s possible” the team could add new players to the roster as early as this week.

"NCAA rules prohibit Riley from speaking about individual recruits, but said the Trojans have a few more on the transfer side and a couple from the high school side who may decide to enroll early,” Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde writes.

"The last day to register or add classes for the spring semester at USC is Friday.

Recommended Articles

That should indicate that Williams and others are likely to declare their intentions regarding the Trojans this week." 

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma, and earned the starting job as a true freshman. In 2021, he threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17448400
Football

Interesting Development Revealed Potentially Involving Caleb Williams' Recruitment

5 minutes ago
USATSI_17518218
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Report Reveals Which NFL Team Should Consider WR JuJu Smith-Schuster In Free Agency

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17257467
Recruiting

LOOK: USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Prioritizing West Coast Recruiting

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17295824
Football

Report Details NFL Scouting Report For USC RB Vavae Malepeai

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_17558869
Basketball

USC Hoops Defeats Arizona State 78-56

Jan 25, 2022
USATSI_16624250
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Buffalo Bills Signing Ex-USC CB Olaijah Griffin to 'Futures Deal'

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_17257462
Football

Trojan Alumni React To USC's Recent Transfer Portal Commitments

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Recruiting

Alabama Linebacker Announces Transfer To USC Football

Jan 24, 2022