Interesting Development Revealed Potentially Involving Caleb Williams' Recruitment

The clock is ticking, as USC football fans still remain unclear on Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams' plans for next season. Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on January 3, but has yet to make a decision.

USC head coach Lincoln Riley told Sports Illustrated, Tuesday, that “it’s possible” the team could add new players to the roster as early as this week.

"NCAA rules prohibit Riley from speaking about individual recruits, but said the Trojans have a few more on the transfer side and a couple from the high school side who may decide to enroll early,” Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde writes.

"The last day to register or add classes for the spring semester at USC is Friday.

That should indicate that Williams and others are likely to declare their intentions regarding the Trojans this week."

USA TODAY

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma, and earned the starting job as a true freshman. In 2021, he threw for 1,912 yards, with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

