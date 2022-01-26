While all eyes are on quarterback Caleb Williams and his transfer decision, new USC coach Lincoln Riley told Sports Illustrated Tuesday that “it’s possible” the school could add other players to the roster this week.

NCAA rules prohibit Riley from speaking about individual recruits, but said the Trojans “have a few more on the transfer side and a couple from the high school side who may decide to enroll early.” The last day to register or add classes for the spring semester at USC is Friday.

That should indicate that Williams and others are likely to declare their intentions regarding the Trojans this week. Williams, a standout freshman QB for Riley at Oklahoma in 2021 and considered a prime NFL prospect when he is eligible for the draft in 2024, entered the transfer portal in early January. Speculation immediately centered on him following Riley to USC, but Williams and his family have been deliberate in making their decision on his next school.

Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports

The QB depth chart has cleared out at USC, with Kedon Slovis transferring to Pittsburgh and Jaxson Dart entering the portal. While Dart is considering Oklahoma and Mississippi, there is a chance he could return to USC if Williams opts to go elsewhere.

USC signed a small but talented high school class in December, while also reaping big rewards in the transfer portal. With as many as 35 roster spots available, there is a desire to get as many enrollees on campus as possible this winter. But Riley said his staff could be active in the portal all the way into August. “It will be a constant roller coaster,” he said.

