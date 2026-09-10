Lincoln Riley Delivers Injury Updates for USC Stars Jahkeem Stewart, Terrell Anderson

The No. 14 USC Trojans breezed through San José State and Fresno State despite early injuries.

Coach Lincoln Riley managed to play some inexperienced freshmen for the 2026 opener against the Spartans. He handed those same players snaps versus the Bulldogs, fielding stronger results from Riley's eyes.

But now it appears the USC depth chart will soon get altered thanks to some encouraging news from the Riley on Sept. 10 before facing Louisiana.

Lincoln Riley Reveals Who Could Play Very Soon

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley updated the health of some notable players during his press conference two days before the late Saturday evening showdown with the Ragin' Cajuns.

"I think the guys that are definitely trending well and have a shot to play Saturday. (Tucker) Ashcraft is going to have some shot to play today. Jahkeem (Stewart)'s going to have a shot to play some Saturday. Peyton Dyer's going to have a chance to play some on Saturday. He hasn't been quite ready, but he's getting close. Marquis Gallegos is going to have a chance to play some on Saturday, so we definitely got some guys back," said Riley.

Of the three, Stewart is arguably the biggest one whose health became a center of attention in recent weeks. The long and powerful 6-5 defender dealt with a lingering foot injury that prevented him from playing against SJSU. He also tried warming up against Fresno State but still wore his walking boot. Ultimately USC made the decision to rest him but still rolled to the 39-0 shutout victory.

North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Riley added more good news on the front of wide receiver Terrell Anderson, who hasn't made his debut yet following his transfer from North Carolina State. Anderson is inching closer to finally earning some snaps in the offense, per Riley.

That does include Anderson possibly getting some route work in for the late showdown against the Sun Belt Conference powerhouse. Even amid a deep wide receiver room that's seen true freshman wideout Trent Mosley emerge as the breakout star, plus USC welcoming back Tanook Hines for the Fresno State contest.

Yet Anderson adds a deep vertical element to the football field if he's cleared to go for the Trojans. He also brings special teams value too as a return man.

USC Depth Chart Sees Small Changes Before Louisiana Game

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field after the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those changes don't include starting positions getting altered. So once again quarterback Jayden Maiava will lead out the offense into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mosley and fellow true freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt are also listed as starters along with Hines on the perimeter. The offensive line also remains intact heading into the 8 p.m. PT kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 12.

But there were some notable tweaks in the two-deep. Especially with Riley mentioning the improved health of one of his defenders.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (27) safety Christian Pierce (24) cornerback Decarlos Nicholson (17) and safety Kennedy Urlacher (28) celebrate after Iowa Hawkeyes turn the ball over on fourth down during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The safety Gallegos is now listed as an "or" next to freshman Madden Riordan for one of the safety spots. Riordan had become a backup for two positions on the USC five-man defensive back look.

But in the trenches, one notable change was made there. Veteran edge rusher Braylan Shelby is now listed behind true freshman edge rusher Luke Wafle. Shebly is another who hasn't earned snaps this season.

Meanwhile on the special teams side, long snapper Dylan Black is no longer listed on this depth chart. Black wasn't in full pads for the first two games amid a medical issue he's enduring, Riley says. Hence why USC lured in transfer Caleb Moser post Labor Day for depth purposes.

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