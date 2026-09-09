Lincoln Riley Provides Promising Jahkeem Stewart Injury Update

The No. 14 USC Trojans complete their opening home stretch on Sept. 12 and this time, with the sun setting.

USC's showdown with Sun Belt Conference powerhouse Louisiana presents a far different kickoff time for coach Lincoln Riley and company. Now both teams will hold their opening kickoff after 8 p.m. PT. That means USC will have played all three of its games in the afternoon (San José State), evening (Fresno State) and late night.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley addressed that along with other key topics during his press conference on Sept. 8, including an important injury update on Jahkeem Stewart.

Everything Lincoln Riley Said

Lincoln Riley Shares Jahkeem Stewart Update

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's progressing. He's starting to do a little bit more in practice, which has been good."

"He's very close and may be able to play some this week. But well see how his week in practice goes."

"Yet he's back at practice, participating and doing well. There's certainly a shot that we play him. And if he handles the week well, we'll play him."

Lincoln Riley on Special Start of Jayden Maiava

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He still has a long ways to go. But he sees games like its his own little world."

"He's played well for us and excited about how he's played and how he's progressed. Obviously there are a lot of challenges coming up this week and the coming weeks."

"But I'm glad he's our guy. He's the right quarterback for us."

Lincoln Riley Raves About Impact of Jide Abasiri

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after an incomplete pass by Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think he's playing really confident. I mean, some of the things we're doing schematically fit him."

"I think over time, he's also become a complete player. You know, he was so raw in every sense of the word when he came here physcally. He was talented but raw and wasn't developed fundamentally."

"His football awareness was low [too]. But you know, he's changed a lot. He looks like a damn Greek God. I mean, I wish I looked like him."

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But I think more than that, his technique and fundamentals plus his understanding of the game, including how we're going to attack, how to counter different blocks, his IQ has gotten to the point where he can play a lot of different positions and techniques. And now be pretty confident. That a dangerous combination, right?"

"When you're physically talented, a hard worker, a tough competitor, and then you're starting to learn the game and it's starting to slow down for him, I think we're seeing the results of that."

Lincoln Riley Looking for Run Game to Improve

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive lineman Jahzon Jacks (6) and defensive lineman Brendan Huddleston (55) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"We've done a majority of the things pretty well. But we've seem to have some small breakdowns here and there."

"Whether if it's not leveraging a block or missing a cut, I also put us in bad situations at least twice the other night. But we've just had some small breakdowns."

"We've still been productive. But we've missed opportunities for explosives that we certainly want to have in the run game. So we've all got to be better. It's not that they've been terrible, but we need everybody to be better and that's a big focus point this week."

Lincoln Riley Embracing 'Juice Boxes' as Part of Sideline Culture

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's very important [to have sideline culture]. It's all about getting ready no matter what atmosphere you're in."

"Whether it's home, away, no matter how the game is going, our mindset is we bring our own energy wherever we play."

"And another big part of this program is you're going to contribute to winning no matter your role is, right? We've got some guys that have an active role on the field on Saturdays and got guys who are more active during the week."

"The energy from our sidelines is real and you feel it with our guys. Our team feels it. And it shows just the team's general unselfishness and the team wanting to win. Whether if you're making tackles, plays or not, we have to keep the energy level up on the sidelines as we go through it. And our sidelines have been a lot of fun."

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