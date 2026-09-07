Five-Star USC Receiver Target Delivers Promising Recruiting Update

The No. 14 USC Trojans showed aspiring recruits how they work in unison during the first two 2026 games.

Recruits who took in the San José State and Fresno State contests saw multiple one-sided affairs. Yet likely also earned a clear view of how coach Lincoln Riley unleashes his wide receivers; a la freshman sensation Trent Mosley and the returning sophomore Tanook Hines.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, USC grabbed the attention of one rising five-star recruit per Rivals Industry Rankings. Except Providence Day School of Charlotte, North Carolina, receiver Braylon Clark handed the Trojans some promising news on Labor Day.

USC Makes the Cut for Five-Star Braylon Clark

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 6-3, 185-pound class of 2028 prospect unveiled his first short list via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

USC rises as the only California school to make his final 12 suitors, plus the Trojans represent one of four Big Ten teams to make the cut.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Braylon Clark is down to 12 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 195 WR from Charlotte, NC is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/iYhqAJxeqq pic.twitter.com/dnFsq2nitO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 7, 2026

That means Riley and the Trojans are in the running to land North Carolina's top-ranked recruit for his graduating class. They can potentially reel in the nation's No. 3 overall receiver per both Rivals and ESPN. Meanwhile, 247Sports lists him as the nation's No. 28 overall talent, plus ranks him third among wideouts and No. 2 in the state.

Both ESPN and 247 list Clark as a four-star talent compared to Rivals. But still, Clark announcing USC on his short list continues to show the Trojans' capability of winning over high-profile, explosive receivers.

How Braylon Clark Emerged as a High-Profile Recruit for USC

Braylon Clark, Charlotte Country Day wide receiver, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clark immediately shows advanced athleticism for a prep prospect, plus knows who to use that and his still-growing frame to his advantage.

He beats coverages vertically off his speed and immediately becomes a guaranteed threat to win possession of the football down the field. Clark presents a blow-by speed that mirrors a small forward driving to the hoop on the basketball court. Outside of size, Clark brings explosive feet that gains separation on his breaks, handing him the edge in releases.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC can gain a serious red zone threat for the future, as Clark presents the jump ball capability to win lobs inside the 20-yard line. Riley and the Trojans will need that element down the road to take pressure off the fast-rising Mosley and fellow prized wideout addition for 2026 Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

Clark exploded as a highly coveted national recruit in racking up 1,093 yards with 12 touchdowns during his sophomore season. He's got a chance to continue a possible North Carolina pipeline in Los Angeles, as USC recently welcomed in North Carolina State wideout transfer Terrell Anderson this offseason.

Competition Will be Fierce for USC to Land Braylon Clark

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has created new recruiting momentum with general manager Chad Bowden in place. Including winning over prominent blue chip wideouts like Mosley, Dixon-Wyatt and others.

Plus, USC won over highly-decorated Frisco, Texas quarterback Trey Wright to lead the 2028 class. That move alone can potentially help persuade Clark to come over.

But winning over Clark won't be easy amid the other contenders for his services. Miami is one, as the Hurricanes eventually will need to replace their mammoth star Malachi Toney. Ohio State rises as a serious contender too, with the Buckeyes needing to find their next breakout wideout post Jeremiah Smith and continue their first round of the NFL Draft pipeline.

Oregon is one more threat to seriously watch, with the Ducks winning over five-star wideout Dakota Guerrant this offseason and coaxing fellow five-star Dakorien Moore to come over. Now Moore is thriving in Eugene as a past blue chip talent. Lastly, defending national champion Indiana is beginning to prove it can lure in five-stars under coach Curt Cignetti, proven by nabbing local star Monshun Sales in the summer of 2026.

Riley will need to collaborate with Bowden, offensive coordinator Luke Huard plus receiver coaches Dennis Simmons and Chad Savage to claim this state of North Carolina win with Clark.

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