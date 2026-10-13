Lincoln Riley Doesn't Hold Back on Jayden Maiava's Performance vs. Penn State

Quarterback Jayden Maiava has struggled on the road throughout his career at USC.

But against Penn State in week 6, the Trojans quarterback flipped the narrative and delivered his best performance away from the Coliseum.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass during a warmup prior to the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a hostile environment at Beaver Stadium that hosted a crowd of 114,419 people, Maiava went 21-of-33 for 301 yards and three touchdowns but most importantly, zero turnovers. USC is now 11-0 in Maiava’s career when he doesn’t throw an interception. They are also 14-1 when he completes more than 61-percent of his passes.

Maiava’s night in Happy Valley was the kind of performance one would expect from someone that has started nearly 40 games in college. The atmosphere never fazed him and throughout the game, he continued to make plays that silenced the rocking crowd.

“Thought he was poised, confident. I think he was very locked into how we wanted to attack them and I thought he stayed really steady throughout the entire game,” Riley said.

“I thought he handled it well. He played one of his best games for certain. Just really proud of his poise. There was just king of a calmness with him and there was energy but he was just very calm throughout the entire game.”

Jayden Maiava’s Path Moving Forward

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Southern Cal is 6-1 heading into their first bye week and still control their College Football Playoff destiny.

If the Trojans are going to make a run at its first postseason appearance, it starts with Maiava. Does his performance against the Nittany Lions kickstart an impressive run the second half of the season?

Having star freshman receiver Trent Mosley back in the lineup made a big difference. Maiava and Mosley connected for a touchdown on the first drive of the game and the Santa Margarita (Calif.) product finished with nine receptions and 111 yards.

Despite missing the past three games with an injury, Mosley just picked up where he left off.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt is another former Trinity League star that has been an instant difference maker at receiver. Dixon-Wyatt caught a touchdown from Maiava early in the fourth quarter that put the Trojans up by eight.

Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt have thrived together. They are the team’s two leading receivers and have showcased the importance of USC recruiting the state of California at the highest level. Their chemistry with Maiava started immediately upon their arrival in January and with half a season under their belt, sky is the limit moving forward.

And with Maiava putting a priority on bringing them along quickly in the offseason, it has paid dividends in the fall.

Maiava will get back star freshman tight end Mark Bowman, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, very soon. Sophomore receiver Tanook Hines has found his rhythm in the offense again after a slow start.

For Maiava, it’s all about consistency during this next part of the season. The schedule toughens up with games against Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA. The stakes and the pressure will only get higher. The next two months will not only determine the Trojans playoff hopes but Maiava’s draft stock.

Maiava was not shy earlier this season about wanting to place his name among the USC greats. With five games remaining, the opportunity is right in front of him.

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