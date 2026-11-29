In the No. 15 USC Trojans’ 45-10 rout over the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, quarterback Jayden Maiava made history with three consecutive wins over their crosstown rival since Matt Barkley from 2009 to 2011. He also joins the ranks of fellow signal callers Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, and Matt Barkley with three wins over the Bruins.

“Those guys came before us. Respect to them; they paved the road. We’re trying to uphold the Trojan standard,” Maiava said about the accomplishment.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to pass the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for his in-game performance, Maiava was efficient, completing 16-of-22 pass attempts (72.7 percent) for 179 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in the win over the Bruins. The senior wasn't asked to do much thanks to a dominant run game for the Trojans and exited the game by the third quarter's conclusion.

Maiava spread the ball out to six different targets. Surprisingly, freshman wideout Trent Mosley was second to last with two receptions for 38 yards – his biggest play coming on the opening drive. Instead, it was tight end Mark Bowman with the hot hand, recording four receptions, 62 yards, and a touchdown. In second was Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who also logged six targets and four receptions for 42 yards.

USC Trojans’ Tone-Setting, Opening Drive

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans sucked the energy out of the Rose Bowl quickly on their opening drive – 13 plays, 75 yards, and a touchdown all under five minutes. The offense came out fast with a 29-yard completion to Mosley and an 18-yard play by Dixon-Wyatt. Tanook Hines had 12 receiving yards and wrapped up the drive with a touchdown as Maiava completed six of 11 attempts for 71 yards.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“It felt great. [Tobias Raymond] and the guys up front, the running back group, receivers, and the coaching staff that put us in a great position to score,” Maiava said about the opening script.

Dominant Day on the Ground

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) celebrates a touchdown during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main reason for Maiava’s relatively low numbers and early exit was the dominant showing from Waymond Jordan and the running back room. The senior back finished the day with 19 rushes for 124 yards, three receptions for 22 yards, and three touchdowns. Right behind him was King Miller with 12 rushes, 49 yards and a score.

With a total of seven rushes, the backfield combined for 48 rushes, 230 yards, and four scores. Southern Cal’s time of possession clocked in at 38:47, with a 100 percent success rate in the red zone (seven for seven) and 22 first downs.

The dominant outing allowed the playbook to open up for more formations, in particular, a wildcat formation that put Maiava at receiver.

“It was pretty fun,” Maiava said about the wildcat formations. “I don’t get to do it often.”

Maiava and the Trojans have now improved to 9-3 in the regular season. The Big Ten Title may be out of reach, but their chances of a College Football Playoff berth could be possible if some losses fall their way.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.