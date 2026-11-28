No. 15 USC and No. 9 UCLA will square off in the 96th edition of the crosstown rivalry on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

The Trojans have dominated the series in recent memory, winning each of the last four games at the Rose Bowl and 20 of the last 27 meetings. USC is currently in possession of the Victory Bell after winning last year’s game at the Coliseum.

This article will be updated throughout the game.

USC-UCLA Game Preview

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two Los Angeles schools are roughly 12 miles apart. It’s a special rivalry that divides the second-most populated city in the country.

“This one is just really unique,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “And embracing how much this city gets into this. How much the state of California gets into this. As somebody from the outside a little bit that’s very special, that’s very unique. There’s not many rivalries like this in college sports. I think us embracing that is really key. Any rivalry game is always that much better when you got a lot riding on it.”

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava will look to shake off some recent struggles over the past month and improve to 3-0 as the starter against the Bruins.

The Trojans' freshman class has been better than advertised this fall. Offensively, they are led by an impressive group of pass-catchers from the Trinity League: receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and tight end Mark Bowman. Guard Kannon Smith is another true freshman starter.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jaylen McClain (8) to run for 79 yards during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, Luke Wafle has lived up to the billing as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class. USC’s defensive end leads all true freshmen in tackles for loss and has also registered four sacks.

The recent emergence of freshman Jaimeon Winfield has given the Trojans another disruptive interior defensive lineman to pair with sophomore Jahkeem Stewart. Those three have the tall task of slowing down a very good UCLA run game led by running back Wayne Knight.

One of the many major storylines heading into this matchup is the health of Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who will be a game-time decision today after being carted off the field in last Saturday’s loss to Michigan in triple overtime.

If Dieffenbach can’t go, UCLA would have to turn to Madden Iamaleava. They will face a Trojans secondary that picked off Maryland quarterback Malik Washington last weekend.

The Two Los Angeles Coaches

Oct 31, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney on the field before the game against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins have been rolling in year one under coach Bob Chesney, who has them at 10-1 on the verge of making the Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff, if he can get a win on Saturday.

Chesney has completely changed the narrative around UCLA. It’s a physical and disciplined team that has taken on the identity of its head coach.

That has added another level of pressure for Riley, who could very wll be coaching for his job. In his five seasons, Riley has failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Watching the Bruins achieve that goal in year one could spell the end of the Riley era.

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