Lincoln Riley Elaborates on USC Trojans' Biggest Challenge in Big Ten Play
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The USC Trojans delivered the clean sweep of their non-conference slate. Capped off by defeating Sun Belt Conference power Louisiana 49-30 on Sept. 12 in week 2.
Coach Lincoln Riley has overall been pleased with the product on display amid the 3-0 start. Yet let it be known that this is the time of year when the Trojans must now be "raising the floor" as he described on Sept. 15.
Here's what Riley said before facing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in USC's first road trip and Big Ten Conference opener of the 2026 season.
'Raising the Floor' Message From Lincoln Riley
"We've had some different positives, but with that different issues."
"But one thing we've talked about with our guys is raising the floor with our play."
"A lot of times you hear coaches say 'be more consistent' or 'make less mental mistakes.' But one thing we determine in our program is the floor of your play. And that's often how great players are determined to be, right?"
"It's not just the great plays either. Known a million guys who could make great plays who weren't great players. There's a big difference."
"A lot of times it's how if we went and found your worst plays in the game, are they the plays that kill us? Or are they pretty solid, average plays? The great players for the most part, even their bad plays aren't all that bad. And because of that, there's a smaller gap between what their good plays and bad plays look like."
"At the end of the day, that's what great players and teams do: They minimize the bad football and when they have their opportunities, they make great plays. That's been a big emphasis point for us for the last three weeks."
Looking at Areas That Need to be Cleaned up on USC Side
"We've had areas where we've needed to get better. But we've shown some improvement."
"We've had some things that weren't an issue one game. You know, penalties have been a huge issue. There were too many of them the other night."
"So I think the consistency of play, raising our floor, and the penalties were prety far and center in mind [this week]."
Impact of the Play Action Pass for USC
"It's different every week. But it's something we've evolved a lot. I mean, years ago at Texas Tech we didn't do play action a ton because we didn't run the ball [as much]. So it probably wouldn't work."
"At ECU [East Carolina] we started to run the ball more. Especially the later years at ECU we got really good at play action."
"Play action's definitely different now than it was back then. But that's where I think I definitely fell in love with it and try to complement it with some of the things we do in the run game. Just to put people in conflict and it's just evolved based on how we run the ball."
"There's definitely some cat-and-mouse games to that, and it starts with running the ball really good."
Long Travel Coming for USC with Piscataway Trip
"We're doing things a little bit different. We're going out on Thursday. Felt like that was th right thing to do with the length of the air travel."
"But we won't do that with every road game this year. Just this one. We've definitely adapted our practice schedule during the week."
"I don't know if I want to sit up here and give specifics, but we've made some adjustments to when we play on the road."
"We have made some adjustments with the aircraft and these guys' body clocks and how we're handling that. And it's been good."
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna