Rutgers Coach Greg Schiano Makes Interesting Comparison For USC's Luke Wafle

After three double-digit wins in non-conference play, the No. 12 USC Trojans will open Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey, against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers enters Saturday’s Big Ten clash with the Trojans at 0-2 overall after a stunning home loss to the UMass Minutemen and a road defeat against the Boston College Eagles in the annual “Red Bandana” game at Alumni Stadium.

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano looks on before a game against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It doesn’t get any easier on Saturday against the Trojans, as USC is a heavy 23.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. However, the Trojans still have to go out and have success on both sides of the ball, including on the defensive line.

Ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Trojans, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano praised USC’s defensive line, especially freshman defensive end Luke Wafle. Schiano compared Wafle to a talented NFL player whom he coached at Ohio State as the Buckeyes' former defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer.

Here’s a look at the comparison Wafle received from Schiano, along with everything else he said during his press conference ahead of the Big Ten opener against the Trojans on Saturday.

What Greg Schiano Said

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luke Wafle Comparison

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Big Ten Network female sideline reporter Caroline Hendershot interviews Southern California Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Luke reminds me of a young Nick Bosa when I was at Ohio State with Nick. I mean, this kid is an extremely powerful, disruptive, aggressive player. We’re going to have to really do a good job up front to give our guys a chance to get things started,” Schiano said.

USC Trojans Linebackers

“They’re really good at linebacker. They got the Bryant kid, and the Stephens kid are really good players, like top-line players in the Big Ten. And then Brown is a good player, Urlacher, a very familiar name. He’s made some plays. Williams, they have some really good players at every level on their defense,” Schiano said.

“This is a team that doesn’t have many weaknesses. That’s why they're 10th or 11th in the country. There’s a reason that you’re one of the best 10 teams in the country is that you have really good players, and you’ve executed well. Now, having said that, I look forward to it. I think our guys are going to be ready to play,” Schiano continued.

“They’re going to go out, and they’re going to really play their very best. I think we’ll play our best game to date and see where that stacks up.”

USC Trojans Talent

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Really talented football team in all three phases. Really well coached; Lincoln Riley’s an excellent coach. He added Gary Patterson to his staff as his defensive coordinator this year, and I've known Gary for a lot of years. Excellent football coach, Hall of Fame football coach, and then Mike Ekeler, who handles their special teams, is excellent too,” Schiano said.

“We went against him at some different places, including Nebraska. It’s going to be quite a challenge and one we’re excited about. We get a chance to come back home and are excited about doing that,” Schiano continued.

Defense Keeping Up With Trojans

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think we have good speed. Now, you’re looking at, when you talk about Jayden Maiava, he is as good a quarterback as there is in the country. Like, the guy’s completing his passes at 81 percent. You guys know the math: for every ten passes, he’s completing eight of them. That’s pretty impressive. He’s got ten touchdowns and one interception. He’s very efficient. He’s got really good players around him,” Schiano said.

“Two freshmen that are playing wide out, Mosley and then Dixon-Wyatt, that are really fine players. Mosley, when he carries the football, he’s like a running back. The one 86-yard return for a touchdown on a punt: he breaks four tackles and goes 86 yards. That’s the kind of talent you’re talking about that he’s throwing to. He’s got a good group of guys around him,” Schiano continued.

“The one freshman, young tight end Bowman, has really stepped his game up. So they got three true freshmen on offense that are really standing out. And then King Miller and the Jordan kid at running back. They have a great one-two punch. The offensive line is really big, really physical. There’s not a weakness in this offense, and that’s going to be a challenge that we’re just going to have to defensively scrap and claw.”

“But the key is going to be we need to do our job and worry about doing our job, then let’s see where we match up. But if you don’t do your job, then you’re not really figuring out how you matched up because you didn’t give yourself a chance. And that’s going to be the key. If we do our jobs. Let’s see where it matches up.”

USC Trojans vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Kickoff Time

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans and Scarlet Knights will kick off from SHI Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. The last time the Trojans went on the road in Big Ten play, they fell 42-27 to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Nov. 22, 2025.

With several marquee road matchups on their schedule, including two against currently top-25 ranked teams, including the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions (Oct. 10) and No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), the Trojans look to get off to the right start with a comfortable win on the road against the Scarlet Knights.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.