Lincoln Riley Gets Real On USC's Slow Start vs. Louisiana

The No. 12 USC Trojans are officially 3-0 with Big Ten play on the horizon. The Trojans wrapped up non-conference play on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a 49-30 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

While the Trojans have scored 30-plus points in all three games this season, it took a minute for USC’s offense, led by Maiava and a talented group of freshmen stars on offense, to find a rhythm; the team still pulled off an impressive victory to extend their winning streak at the Coliseum to ten games.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As massive underdogs, the Ragin’ Cajuns, led by coach Michael Desormeaux, fought hard to start the game, jumping out to an early 3-0 lead following USC quarterback Jayden Maiava’s first interception. It wasn’t until freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley’s 86-yard punt return that kept the game out of reach.

After the win over the Ragin’ Cajuns, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley discussed the Trojans' slow start and what helped them find an offensive rhythm as the game progressed, as USC moves to 3-0 for the second consecutive season.

“Little bit of an up-and-down win. We had some really good contributions from all three sides, especially early in the game and the early part in the third quarter. Obviously, the punt return was a huge part of the game,” Riley said postgame.

“I thought we did a decent job early in the game after they had a little bit of momentum and then gaining it back midway through the third quarter.”

“The penalties are going to be the most alarming thing for us tonight. It was a lot, and they were at horrible times. That’s something we’ve got to lean up.”

“Give Louisiana credit. Their quarterback is a hell of a player. He makes a lot of plays and covers up a lot. Those guys competed hard and are a good football team. We’re excited about the win, and there’s a lot to clean up. We were excited to play a bunch of players, which we’ve been able to do the last three weeks. And this is what you do it for, ahead of conference play,” Riley continued.

USC Trojans Freshmen Shine Again vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As they did in the Trojans' first two games of the season against the San Jose State Spartans and the Fresno State Bulldogs, the USC freshmen led the way in the victory over the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Three freshmen scored touchdowns for the Trojans in the win, including tight end Mark Bowman and wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Bowman, however, stole the show for the Trojans, showing his athleticism as a tight end and finishing with six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on an 86-yard punt return against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was the best performance of the season for the former five-star recruit from nearby Mater Dei High School, as he continues to build his case as the Trojans' next tight end. In addition to his 89-yard punt return in the second quarter, Mosley finished with two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown. Dixon-Wyatt added three receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

What’s Next For USC Trojans

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will hit the road to Piscataway to face the Rutgers Scarlet Kni2026ghts at SHI Stadium to open Big Ten play. Obviously, going on the road for the first time this season, the Trojans would like to get off to a stronger start against an 0-2 Rutgers squad.

According to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans open as a 24.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and Scarlet Knights since Oct. 25, 2024. USC won that game 42-20

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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