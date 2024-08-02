Lincoln Riley on Challenges of USC in Big Ten, 'I Can't Wave Magic Wand and Everything Be Perfect'
The USC Trojans football program is making a huge jump into the Big Ten conference, which will bring along a whole new host of challenges for head coach Lincoln Riley.
Riley came under scrutiny in 2023, after he could not lead the Trojans to a CFP berth, despite having a talented team. One of the biggest complaints was Alex Grinch, the former defensive coordinator who was relieved of his duties right before the regular season was concluded.
Grinch inherited one of the worst defenses in NCAA in 2021, with the Trojans No. 103 in scoring defense, and was not stellar in multiple other areas.
The defense continued to not live up to expectations, despite the offensive attack of the team being fantastic with quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm.
Grinch was let go, and Riley remained. The Trojans would go 7-5, missing out on the CFP.
This leads the team to the Big Ten, where Riley will now have to ensure the Trojans make some noise among the other powerhouse programs that exist in the conference already. Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, UCLA, and Penn State are now some of the biggest competition for the Trojans.
Riley spoke on what it will mean for the Trojans to be in the conference, and how he plans to deal with these new challenges.
“I’m not a magician,” Riley told a handful of beat reporters Wednesday morning. “I can’t wave a magic wand, and everything just be perfect right away.”
“But find one area that we haven’t made progress,” he continued, firm. “So, this thing’s got momentum. It’s coming. Nothing’s gonna stop it. That’s fine – they started at a different point. We’ll see where it ends up.”
Riley is alluding to the fact that the Trojans football team will have to deal with challenges as they come, and he cannot simply use magic to make any sort of adversity go away.
Riley's comment on focusing on one area should be revolved around the defense, for starters.
Riley did secure one of the biggest hires in D'Anton Lynn, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Bruins in 2023. The Trojans also added former Los Angeles Rams run game coordinator and defensive line coach, Eric Henderson.
Henderson and Lynn have already been implementing a new culture in the defensive side of the ball, and should do well in matching the energy of the offense.
The hopes are high for Riley, but there is no telling how the first challenges of the Big Ten conference will pan out.