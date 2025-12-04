5-Star Mark Bowman Rejects Last-Minute SEC Powerhouse Flip Attempt

The early signing period is no longer a simple paperwork day, it’s a business negotiation. With NIL, revenue-sharing agreements, and agents now woven into high-end recruiting, top prospects face professional-level decisions before ever stepping on a college campus. Few examples captured that shift more clearly than the signing day saga involving composite five-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei tight end Mark Bowman, whose USC signature didn’t become official until nearly 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Bowman arrived at Mater Dei that morning wearing USC gear alongside his mother. The Trojans had already completed a Tuesday-night Zoom call with coach Lincoln Riley, USC’s assistants, and the entire committed class, outlining the transition into January. By all accounts, Bowman-to-USC was supposed to be the smoothest headline of the day. That was until the LSU Tigers and new head coach Lane Kiffin stepped in.

Why the LSU Threat Was Real and Not a Signing Day Stunt

The drama wasn’t a surprise inside Bowman’s circle. LSU’s interest stretched back to March, when he took an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge shortly after reclassifying into the 2026 class. Before being fired, Brian Kelly and his former staff had already prioritized him, and once Kiffin arrived, the Tigers doubled down.

Kiffin had been in Bowman’s orbit far longer than Riley. He was the first coach to ever offer Bowman a scholarship, extending that freshman-year offer to join Kiffin's previous stop, the Ole Miss Rebels. He later hosted Bowman for a multi-day official visit in Oxford, strengthening their relationship and convincing Bowman that he was a foundational priority. Even after Bowman committed to USC in late May, Kiffin remained persistent, staying in contact in a way few SEC head coaches do with a West Coast tight end.

That history and the financial backing behind a far more established SEC power like LSU made Wednesday more than just noise. When the Tigers presented a new, bankable offer, Bowman and his family felt obligated to reevaluate the contract language in USC’s deal. It wasn’t indecision. It was due diligence in the NIL era.

“Today was a little hectic, but there was a hold up with some of the contract stuff,” Bowman said Wednesday night at USC’s Hollywood signing event. “My mom really likes to look at the details with it, so that was really all it was.”

A Stressful Day Ends With USC’s Biggest Win

While USC fans refreshed Twitter throughout the afternoon, Mater Dei teammate Tomuhini Topui and many other had already announced their signings. USC had publicly confirmed every other commit. Bowman was the lone silence. That silence ended at 5:49 p.m. PST, when USC finally posted his signature.

“It was a stressful day,” Bowman admitted. “I just wanted today to be done pretty much as soon as it started. I’m glad it’s over with. I’m excited to play with these guys.”

Ultimately, Bowman credited USC’s relationships for anchoring his decision. He spoke glowingly about the bonds within the 2026 class, now boosted by one of his other Mater Dei teammates, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who flipped from Ohio State at the eleventh hour.

“This class is a very tight-knit group,” Bowman said. “We’re going to go through everything together, the highs and the lows… The relationships that we have with each other are going to hold us together and take us to the top.”

Riley and general manager Chad Bowden entered the day with 34 commits and finished with 35. No decommitments. One major flip. And the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class, even in the most volatile NIL cycle yet. For USC, the Bowman saga wasn’t a setback. It was proof the Trojans can win battles in college football’s new financial era.