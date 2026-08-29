Why Pressure is on Lincoln Riley to Perform With USC Trojans

As the 2026 season approaches, one of the most asked questions is if this is the year that the USC Trojans are finally able to make a College Football Playoff run. USC coach Lincoln Riley is among the list of head coaches in the country on the hot seat, especially following another season without a playoff run.

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Many experts, including Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, are predicting this year to be a potential ultimatum for Riley. His current contract runs through the 2031 season and if USC’s administration pulls the plug on him, it would cost roughly $60 million dollars.

Should athletic director Jen Cohen let go of Riley if the Trojans end up falling short again though?

Well, in a broader scope, it may just happen given what has gone down in his time in Los Angeles.

Lincoln Riley’s Journey to the Trojans

When Lincoln Riley arrived at USC, the hopes were immediately high given the job he had done with the Oklahoma Sooners.

In seven seasons in Norman (2017-2021), Riley went 55-10 and took the Sooners to three CFP appearances. Add onto that four consecutive Big 12 Conference titles and his reputation for developing quarterbacks.

Nov 3, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (1) discusses a play with head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Among them were Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 NFL draft picks Kylar Murray and Baker Mayfield and Heisman finalist Jalen Hurts.

In November 2021, Riley departed Oklahoma to become the 30th USC head coach, following a disastrous 4-8 season for the Trojans.

The Production as USC Head Coach

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since taking over the helm at USC, Riley is 35-18 which normally wouldn’t be considered a bad stint for a college program. But this is USC.

Riley is 6-13 against top 25 teams and 0-7 against top 10 teams.

In his first year with the Trojans, Riley finished the year 11-3, his best finish to this day. The Trojans were just shy of the then four team CFP.

Then-OU coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during a 37-33 loss at OSU on Nov. 27. cover | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Caleb Williams, who jumped ship from Oklahoma to USC following Riley’s departure, went on to win the Heisman Trophy and nearly reached the CFP with the Trojans.

Over next three seasons, however, USC hasn’t won more than nine games in a season. They’ve also failed to reach the CFP even with an expanded 12-team playoff.

The Trojans also haven’t finished better than fourth in the conference, Big Ten or Pac-12, since 2022.

It’s no surprise that the pressure is at an all-time high heading into his fifth season.

USC Trojans' 2026 Season

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans are projected to repeat last year’s 9-4 record in 2026.

They will face off against five teams ranked inside the preseason AP Top 25 in the Big Ten, three at home and two away.

USC also boasts the top ranked 2026 recruiting class and a few faces have shown promise to be key figures on this year’s roster.

Receivers Trent Mosley, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, linemen Keenyi Pepe, and tight end Mark Bowman are among the freshman making their push to be immediate starters.

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans also added to their roster defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who spent 21 years as the head coach for the TCU Horned Frogs. The 66-year-old brings with him his signature 4-2-5 defensive, hoping to improve the Trojan defense.

Returning star quarterback Jayden Maiava was named on the 2026 Walter Camp Player of the Year watchlist. He finished the 2025 season throwing for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

With only days until the season opener against San José State on Aug. 29, USC fans are hoping that this is the year they can finally reach the playoffs and restore the glory days of Trojan football.

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