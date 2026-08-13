Three USC Trojans Freshmen Who Already Look Ready to Play

The USC Trojans brought in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026, meaning fans can expect at least some true freshmen to have an immediate impact. While USC signed a large class of 35 recruits, the Trojans don't get the No. 1 ranking without signing some of the country's best high school prospects.

Which three appear to be the most primed for an early role as freshmen for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans?

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, wide receiver

Boobie Feaster had pLAces to be 🏎️💨 pic.twitter.com/kJvb9YzmaR — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) August 13, 2026

Choosing one of USC's dynamic freshman wide receivers is difficult with incoming Trojans like Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt expected to see the field early. However, the most recent fall camp highlight from Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster suggests that one of the youngest recruits in USC's class might be the the most dynamic.

During a scrimmage in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Feaster catches a pass on what looks like a tunnel screen, and the freshman receiver promptly took it to the house for a touchdown.

Replacing receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane has been a big question for the Trojans offense, but with talents like Feaster making an impact despite arriving on campus in May. Unlike Feaster, a majority of USC freshmen entered as early enrollees, meaning most of the new class spent the winter and spring working out and practicing with the program.

Luke Wafle, defensive end

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Former five-star defensive end Luke Wafle is an easy choice thanks to his ranking coming out of high school, but Wafle also plays a valuable position. With a deep defensive line rotation, Wafle will likely get an early taste of college football and could easily become a key contributor on USC's defense.

How he adjusts to the speed of college football remains to be seen, but Wafle arrived in Southern California physically ready. The defensive end is listed at 6-6, 265 on USC's roster, and the combination of his strength and athleticism is partly why he was named the 2025 Navy All-American Bowl Defensive Player of the Year.

USC saw freshman defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart make an immediate impact as a true freshman, and Wafle seems to be following in the same footsteps.

Mark Bowman, tight end

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

Another former five-star recruit, tight end Mark Bowman arrives at USC with good timing. The Trojans offense has to replace a few top receivers, but quarterback Jayden Maiava no longer has tight end Lake McRee to throw to, either.

Can Bowman step in right away and become a target for Maiava? Like Wafle, Bowman is already physically imposing and has similar size to McRee at 6-4, 245, according to USC's roster.

Tight ends are tasked with a lot mentally, learning blocking schemes as well as passing plays, so there may be an adjustment period for Bowman has he learns Riley's offense. However, his talent is likely going to be difficult to keep off of the field for long, especially if Maiava is needing targets.

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