Lincoln Riley Pulls Back the Curtain on USC Trojans' Transformation

USC coach Lincoln Riley has had an up-and-down start to his tenure leading the Trojans, but Riley and company appear on the verge of leading the program to its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Lincoln Riley Opening USC's Championship Window

Riley is 35-18 after four seasons at USC after posting a 55-10 record during his five seasons leading the Oklahoma Sooners. However, the Trojans coach seems confident in what he's built in four years at USC. In a recent interview with On3's Wilson Alexander, Riley pulled back the curtain on some of the work required to bring the Trojans back to competing on a national level, especially with the move into the Big Ten.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“USC had to get really serious about being great in the sport again,” Riley told On3. “ I give the school administration, everybody, credit. They have.”

As alluded to by Riley, the Trojans were seemingly slower than other schools when it came to changes in name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules. Whether or not USC was overly timid after the NCAA's harsh sanctions on the program for improper benefits received by legendary running back Reggie Bush, the Trojans took some time to truly compete with recruiting powerhouses in college football like Ohio State, Georgia, or Texas A&M.

USC Trojans' Recruiting Under Lincoln Riley

Before his first season at USC, Riley brought in a transfer portal class headlined by quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Jordan Addison. Additionally, Riley signed multiple five-star recruits in his first full recruiting cycle with the Trojans, including future NFL prospects like receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane in the class of 2023.

However, USC's recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025 ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten and outside of the top 10 nationally.

“So you know the capabilities are here, you know the firepower is here, you know all the advantages that this place brings in so many ways. And so it’s like, all right, if we can maybe clean up some of the areas that need to get cleaned up or fix some of the things that maybe you get fixed, we’ll feel that again. The country will feel that again.”

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

Some of the biggest changes made by USC were to the support staff around Riley, bringing in general manager Chad Bowden from Notre Dame and filling out a front office dedicated to player scouting and recruiting.

The results were felt rather immediately as the Trojans signed the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, headlined by five-star talents like defensive lineman Luke Wafle and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe. USC also returned its focus on recruiting the state of California, and that strategy has also paid dividends already.

In the class of 2027, USC recently landed multiple California recruits over Oregon and other Big Ten rivals: five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, four-star cornerback Danny Lang, and four-star offensive lineman Drew Fielder.

College Football Playoff or Bust?

Is 2026 the year that USC reaches the College Football Playoff? While the Trojans do have a Heisman Trophy caliber quarterback in Jayden Maiava returning to the program, the incoming freshmen class may need a season to fully develop.

Timing is everything in college football, especially with the increase in roster turnover, and the Trojans may feel the absences of Lane and Lemon as well as former safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

Luckily for USC fans, though, the Trojans don't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. With Riley publicly announcing that the program's championship window is open, can USC return to its status as a perennial contender?

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