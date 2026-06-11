USC Trojans Turning Heads in the Offseason

As USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley enters his fifth season with the program, it appears that the pressure to perform may be at its highest yet.

With the pressure that USC has to perform, the Trojans have made several additions to the roster through recruiting, the transfer portal, and brought back several starters, which should bode well for USC heading into next season.

While the media seems to be undecided on how USC will do, CBS Sports Writer Cody Nagel seems to be high on the Trojans as he included them in his group of 10 teams "generating buzz" heading into 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 1 Recruiting Class In The Country

Throughout the offseason, the Trojans have been able to strengthen the 2026 recruiting class, which has become the No. 1 recruiting class in the country with a total of 35 high school commitments.

In the 2026 recruiting class, USC was able to land several top-tier recruits, including five-star edge rusher Luke Wafle, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, among others.

In terms of commitments by position, USC recruited one quarterback, two running backs, six wide receivers, two tight ends, four interior offensive linemen, three offensive tackles, five defensive linemen, four edge rushers, two linebackers, four cornerbacks, and two safeties.

With the Trojans having the top recruiting class in the nation, Riley could be in a great position to continue building a program that can be competitive in the Big Ten, but could also have an opportunity to find success on the national stage.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Returning Starters And Transfer Portal Additions

USC was also able to bring back 15 starters, which was more than any other team in the FBS, and potentially giving the Trojans a great advantage in terms of experience and continuity.

The list of returning starters on offense includes quarterback Jayden Maiava, running back King Miller, running back Waymond Jordan, wide receiver Tanook Hines, left tackle Elijah Paige, left guard Tobias Raymond, center Kilian O’Connor, right guard Alani Noa, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu.

On the defensive side of the ball, USC was able to bring back defensive tackle Jide Abasiri, defensive end Kameryn Crawford, linebacker Desman Stephens II, linebacker Jadyn Walker, cornerback Marcelles Williams, and safety Christian Pierce.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Added to the continuity that the Trojans have on both sides of the ball, USC was able to bring in a few transfers who could make a major impact next as well. The list of key transfers includes wide receiver Terrell Anderson, tight end Tucker Ashcraft, defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, defensive end Zuriah Fisher, linebacker Deven Bryant, and cornerback Jontez Williams.

One of the biggest returners for USC is no question, Maiava, who has an opportunity to build on his 2025 campaign and become one of the top quarterabacks in the Big Ten conference. If Maiava can perform well and elevate his performance, that could be the difference in the Trojans having a solid season and a great season.

For USC to be able to not only retain more than half of the starters from a season ago, but also add several transfers who could make an impact, it seems like the Trojans may have had not only one of the better offseasons in the Big Ten, but potentially in the country.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Big Question Lincoln Riley Must Answer

Even with the offseason that USC has had, Riley still has to answer one big question, which is whether or not he can lead the Trojans to the College Football Playoff and potentially a deep run in it.

Since arriving at USC, Riley has been unable to get the Trojans to the CFP, but in his first season, he did get USC to the Pac-12 championship game with quarterback Caleb Williams, but the Trojans fell short.

Following conference realignment that placed USC in the Big Ten, Riley and the Trojans have not made it to the Big Ten championship game, but do appear to be heading in a positive direction after an 8-4 season with wins against Michigan and Iowa.

Next season, Riley must prove that he can lead USC to victories against some of the top competition in the Big Ten. Riley does have plenty of opportunities to do that in 2026 as the Trojans match up with Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State at home in addition to Penn State, Wisconsin, and Indiana on the road.

Over the course of next season, while Riley does look to lead USC to key wins against great competition, he must also keep the Trojans focused against every opponent because USC cannot afford a slip-up if they want to make a College Football Playoff run.

So, heading into next season, Riley’s ability to keep USC focused and compete with the top competition in the Big Ten could help the Trojans to silence the critics and become a dangerous contender to win a national championship.

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