USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley Makes Hot Seat Rankings for Intriguing Reason

As the USC Trojans enter year five of the Lincoln Riley era, how hot is the seat underneath him?

College football analyst Brooks Austin, host of the "The Film Guy Network" podcast, recently ranked the 10 college football coaches with the hottest seats before the 2026 season.

"There is one football coach, if he goes 8-4 he is cooked. It'd be Lincoln Riley," said Austin.

Brooks Austin's Top 10 Coaches on the Hot Seat

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

1. Shane Beamer

2. Luke Fickell

3. Dave Aranda

4. Bill O'Brien

5. Mike Locksley

6. Lincoln Riley

7. Matt Rhule

8. Bill Belichick

9. Deion Sanders

10. Steve Sarkisian

Why Lincoln Riley is Under Pressure to Perform

USC's investments into the football program are well-documented with a new state-of-the-art facility, the Bloom Family Performance Center, expected to open this summer, and the Trojans' recruiting efforts have only improved since the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden.

Under Riley's leadership, the Trojans have seen individual performances that have brought in notable trophies like former USC quarterback Caleb Williams' Heisman Trophy or wide receiver Makai Lemon's Biletnikoff Award. However, Riley's record in four seasons at USC is 35-18.

By comparison, Riley's record after five seasons with the Oklahoma Sooners was 55-10, and he led the Sooners to three playoff appearances, although Riley's record is 0-3 in the CFP.

Then-OU coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during a 37-33 loss at OSU on Nov. 27. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans have not made the College Football Playoff in it's four-team or 12-team editions, and the program's last conference title was the 2017 Pac-12 Championship. Riley does seem to have USC pointed in the right direction after stumbling a bit without Williams at quarteback, finishing 7-6.

In USC quarterback Jayden Maiava's first season as the Trojans' full-time starting quarterback, he led the team to a 9-4 record.

In 2026, USC's Big Ten schedule includes Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State, and Indiana. With the hopes of competing for a conference title and a CFP spot, the Trojans likely can only afford to lose two of those games.

What 2026 has in store for USC might not have as big of an impact as many think, though.

Why Lincoln Riley Has At Least Two More Seasons With USC

Outside of any disastrous outcomes for the Trojans in 2026, Riley has bought himself some time at USC thanks to the elite recruiting class arriving on campus as true freshman. While some new pieces could have an immediate impact, like five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle, or four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Riley has seemingly earned the right to develop the best recruiting class in the nation.

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

Moreover, the recruiting efforts for USC have not slowed down. The Trojans have 13 commits in the class of 2027, ranked No. 12 by 247Sports and No. 8 by On3. Headliners of USC's 2027 recruiting class include five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, four-star defensive lineman Mekai Brown, and four-star wide receiver Quentin Hale.

Recruiting quarterbacks and wide receivers has not been an issue under Riley, but the Trojans are also finding success with both defensive line and offensive line prospects. Perhaps more importantly, USC's emphasis on recruiting the state of California is continuing to work.

The Trojans signed 20 California recruits in 2026, and the program currently has nine commitments from California prospects in the class of 2027.

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