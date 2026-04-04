Lincoln Riley Reveals Three Position Groups Making Early Statement

While USC star wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane both leave behind remarkable college careers, the Trojans enter a pivotal 2026 season confident about their future at wide receiver and other position groups on their roster.

Freshman standout Tanook Hines has been out for the entirety of spring practice after undergoing an offseason procedure on an injury, which has given other young stars at the wide receiver position for the Trojans the opportunity to earn reps this offseason, including those from USC’s No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

As the Trojans prepare to wrap up spring practice, USC coach Lincoln Riley mentioned how the wide receiver group has impressed him the most.

“I would put receiver in that category just because there were so many new ones, and then not having Tanook able to go this spring. You’re kind of interested to see what that would look like. I mean, the whole room, really, other than Sims and a little bit of Romero Ison, was completely new. That group has performed, and I think we’ve got some playmakers in there,” said Riley.

Newcomers At Wide Receiver For USC Trojans

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Newcomers that USC brings in at the wide receiver position include former NC State Terrell Anderson. In his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Anderson recorded 53 receptions for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

USC also brings in three talented newcomers as part of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class at wide receiver, including Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver. All three receivers, a part of USC’s 2026 recruiting class, are rated as four-star recruits, per 247Sports.

Tight Ends and Linebackers Catch Riley's Attention

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Wide receivers haven’t been the only players who have caught Riley’s attention, as linebackers and tight ends have also shown promising strides. Here’s what Riley had to say about the progress from the Trojans' wide receivers, linebackers, and tight ends.

“I would put tight ends in there in that very similar category for similar reasons. Obviously, a lot losing Lake [McRee], who performed so well, so consistent for us over the last few years. Kind of interested to see how that room would step up and definitely been encouraged there,” said Riley.

At the tight end position, following the departure of both Lake McRee and Walker Lyons, USC brings in talented five-star recruit Mark Bowman from nearby Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Bowman is rated as the No. 2 overall tight end in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

“I think the last one that comes to mind would be linebacker. I think both Dez and Jaywalk have taken some really good steps and have really taken to what we’re doing defensively quickly. I think some of the depth that started to establish there with Deven Bryant, with Talanoa (Ili), Elijah (Newby), some of those guys, it’s definitely been fun to watch that group go, and they’ve been very steady throughout spring, and we definitely have some depth there,” Riley continued.

USC’s linebacker room entering the 2026 season is one of the groups on the Trojans roster that is expected to take a major leap forward under new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. In what is a pivotal 2026 season for the Trojans, defense will play a major role in USC earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.