USC Trojans' Next Breakout Receiver Still Deserves More National Attention

With Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane heading to the NFL, the competition for the No. 1 wide receiver on USC's roster open. The proven production and veteran experience Lemon and Lane brought to USC’s offense is gone, and what’s left is a room full of talent trying to figure out who will fill those shoes.

And right in the middle of that conversation is sophomore receiver Tanook Hines.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches the ball against TCU Horned Frogs cornerback Vernon Glover (26) in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As USC coach Lincoln Riley continues building toward a College Football Playoff push in 2026, Hines enters the spotlight at the perfect time, and the expectations are already starting to match the talent.

Late-Season Breakout Turns Heads

Hines’ 2025 true freshman season wasn’t loud from start to finish, but it ended that way. His breakout stretch began with a strong showing against Notre Dame, where he posted five catches for 67 yards. Weeks later, he delivered one of his most complete performances against Oregon, hauling in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown in a high-pressure environment that showcased his ability to separate against elite defenses.

There’s no question Lane and Lemon led the receiving room, and with both preparing for the draft, there were real questions about whether Hines was ready to handle the added responsibility at the end of last season.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) catches a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

In the Alamo Bowl against TCU, he made his strongest case yet, stepping into a bigger role and proving he could carry the load.

With Lemon and Lane opting out, Hines stepped into a featured role and looked anything but overwhelmed, finishing with six catches for 163 yards.

Elite Speed Built for Lincoln Riley’s System

What makes Hines especially dangerous in USC’s offense is his speed. The Texas native ran a verified 10.45 in the 100 meters and 20.71 in the 200 meters in high school.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

That speed showed up immediately in 2025. According to Pro Football Focus, Hines led all true freshman wide receivers nationally with 11 deep-target receptions. Even in a limited role, he finished with 34 catches for 561 yards and two touchdowns, ranking third on the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

In Riley’s offense, that kind of vertical threat doesn’t sit quietly for long.

NFL Buzz Already Building

The departures of Lemon and Lane have created a clear opening for a new leading wide receiver, and Hines enters spring ball positioned right in the middle of that competition. While he is still only a sophomore and not yet draft eligible after the 2026 season, NFL evaluators are already paying attention.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL stars have consistently been produced from Riley’s offense, and Hines brings a skillset that should translate: explosive, efficient, and dangerous after the catch.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Although Hines certainly proved himself last season as a freshman, he won’t be handed anything. USC’s receiver room is still flooded with talent. These names include NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, along with highly-touted incoming freshmen such as Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Trent Mosley, and Luc Weaver.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

That internal competition will raise the standard across the board and push everyone in the room to sharpen their game. But that competition is exactly what Lincoln Riley wants as USC pushes into one of its most demanding schedules yet.

Matchups against Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State, Washington, and Indiana will test the Trojans weekly as well as give Hines a national stage to prove whether his freshman flashes were just the beginning.

With a full offseason in the system, a proven quarterback in Jayden Maiava, and a clear path to production, Hines enters 2026 not as a question mark, but as one of USC’s most intriguing answers.

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