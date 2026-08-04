Lincoln Riley Speaks Candidly on USC Trojans Roster Construction

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media after Tuesday's fall camp practice, addressing the team's roster construction as well as the Trojans' running back room.

Roster Size and Construction

At the start of the press conference, Riley gave up a little information on the roster size. Following the House v. NCAA settlement, football rosters are limited to 105 players.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Its definitely a tiered approach right now. There's a lot of different strategies. We’re certainly over the 105 right now and will be throughout this year,” Riley said. “We’ve done a good job at maximizing this roster. We’ll have a few more guys on the team this year than what we had last year or previous years.”

Riley admitted that there will be less opportunities to have a big roster, as other lawsuits, injections and bills are on the horizon, but that the Trojans have strategized well. Riley shared that he and the rest of Trojan personnel are confident in the extra players, especially on scout teams and towards the latter half of the season

As for the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, Riley views it as a positive for the Trojans’ roster construction of the future. Riley has been a champion of redshirt reform and has resorted to a four-game limit and mid-season decisions to retain players. Now with the new rule, Riley won't have to worry about his 35-player class of 2026.

“It's great timing for us…Any opportunity we get a chance to play these guys, however it comes out, you love the fact that you’re able to do it. You’re not sitting there having the same discussions as before,” Riley said about the new rule. “Now you can just make the best decision in the moment and that's great for a player.”

USC Trojans freshman quarterback Jonas Williams | USC Trojans on SI

The rule also gives Riley and the coaching staff the freedom from a contingency plan and former redshirt rules. Now they can focus on starting the players that deserve it. When it comes to construction and recruiting, the Trojans’ head coach admitted they’ll have to be aware of exemptions and waivers.

Waymond Jordan and King Miller

Riley’s offense is known for its high scoring air attack, but he’s had an underrated running back room so far during his five-year tenure. Travis Dye and Austin Jones (2022) are arguably the best as the two combined for 1,589 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Now Waymond Jordan and King Miller are up next.

“It has a chance to be. It definitely does,” Riley said about Jordan-Miller possibly being the best backfield duo. “If you go back and say in terms of production, in terms of experience level in our offense – it'd be tough to argue that these two don't have a chance to be our best. We’d be disappointed if it's not.”

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley used Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon as an example of a dynamic duo that could elevate an offense. In 2015, the two combined for 2,000-plus rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also shared that the Trojans are fortunate to have two starting-calibur backs.

Riley praised both backs' work during the offseason. Miller transformed from a high school body to a college body – added 15 pounds. Jordan has spent the offseason rehabbing and missed some of the spring session, but he entered fall camp with a green light.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.