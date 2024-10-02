USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses 'Crap' Redshirt Rules, Bear Alexander Situation
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley addressed the current redshirt situations within the program and also gave injury updates Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Riley is Not A Fan of the Current Redshirt Rules
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley doesn’t like the current NCAA football redshirt rules. He referred to the redshirt situations with current Trojans Bear Alexander and Raesjon Davis.
“As long as you have it (the current redshirt rules), you’re going to have situations like this,” Riley said.
It’s been a chaotic week for Riley and the Trojans when it comes to their players redshirting mid-season. Following their 38-21 win over Wisconsin, Trojans defensive lineman Bear Alexander and linebacker Raesjon Davis both announced their intention to redshirt. Alexander is not ruling out going back to an SEC team.
In college football, there is a 4-game limit where a player can decide if they want to redshirt or not. A redshirt means the player delays their eligibility for a season to get that year back at a different time if they are injured or aren’t getting playing time.
Riley elected not to speak more on the Alexander situation but addressed the decision from Davis.
“He’s a senior. He’s not playing significant defensive snaps. He came in, and we chatted about it,” Riley said. “You can understand both sides of it.”
Lincoln Riley’s Idea For Redshirt Rules
Riley was asked if there was a better way for the redshirt rules to be set in college football.
“I think guys should have 5 years to do whatever you want. Play as much as you want or as little as you want. The only way you get an extra is if you have 2 season-ending injuries where you miss the whole season,” Riley said.
Riley has a lot of frustrations when it comes to this issue.
“I think it should be that plain and simple. Then nobody has to worry about any of this other crap like how many games you’ve played.”
Being a college football coach is a difficult job. In addition to grinding countless hours of film and figuring out the best possible personnel, coaches must consistently be hitting the recruiting trail and transfer portal while having a keen awareness of the state of NIL within their program.
Now take all of that, and add in the curveball of multiple players on the roster leaving in the middle of the season because they aren’t happy with how they are being used. That’s the reality of this day in the age of college football.
Riley Gives an Update on Akili Arnold and Eric Gentry
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley gave an update on safety Akili Arnold and linebacker Eric Gentry. Arnold was injured in the Trojan's loss against Michigan on September 21st and missed the Wisconsin game. Gentry was injured in the Wisconsin game.
“Akili and Eric are progressing,” Riley said on Tuesday. “They both will be questionable for the game.”
The Trojans travel to Minnesota to play the Golden Gophers on Saturday night.
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: USC Trojans Rise After Win Over Wisconsin
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Land Elite Running Back Recruit Over UCLA, Texas, Oregon
MORE: OFFICIAL USC Trojans, Penn State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, TV Channel
MORE: Chicago Bears Quarterback Caleb Williams Makes History In Win Over Los Angeles Rams
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Boost After Wisconsin Win: Four-Star RJ Sermons Commit?
MORE: USC Trojans Jump Two Spots in AP Poll After Win vs. Wisconsin, Updated Rankings