Ranking Every USC Trojans Position Group Entering Fall Camp

The USC Trojans have a mix of youth and experience on the roster in 2026, meaning some position groups are solidified for USC coach Lincoln Riley while others have a lot more questions.

How do the different position groups on the Trojans roster stack up against each other?

9. Tight End

Former five-star recruit Mark Bowman is the most exciting tight end on the USC roster despite entering his freshman year, and he will likely have an early if not immediate impact on the Trojans offense. However, he is somewhat of an unknown commodity.

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

USC did add former Wisconsin tight end Tucker Ashcraft through the transfer portal, and former JUCO tight end Josiah Jefferson will likely also compete for playing time. How much production USC coach Lincoln Riley gets out of his tight ends in 2026 remains to be seen, but the Trojans could use as many targets as possible.

8. Linebacker

USC added former Washington linebacker Deven Bryant in the transfer portal, and he figures to line up alongside Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II. Stephens started all 13 games in 2025 as a sophomore, logging 89 tackles, and Bryant finished the season with 62 total tackles with the Huskies.

Depth could be a concern but redshirt sophomores Ta'Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby will likely be relied upon while freshmen linebackers like Talanoa Ili and Shaun Scott develop.

7. Safety

The Trojans lost starting safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald to the NFL, making the position difficult to project for the fall. Senior safety Christian Pierce brings the most experience to the room, and former Notre Dame transfer Kennedy Urlacher is in his second season at USC, starting three games in his sophomore season in 2025.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Pierce and Urlacher stepped up for the Trojans when Ramsey and Fitzgerald dealt with injuries, giving the pair some valuable experience before taking over the starting roles.

The depth may be a concern unless USC is preparing to rely on freshmen Madden Riordan and Peyton Dyer to figure into the rotation during the year.

6. Wide Receiver

This ranking feels like a stark contrast from a season ago, but the USC Trojans have some question marks behind wide receiver Tanook Hines, who performed as the third option behind star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane in 2025. Hines finished the year with 561 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns, seeing his role grow over the course of the season.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) tackles Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson is a bit of an unknown, and USC could be relying on true freshmen like Trent Mosley, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Underrated options could be Tron Baker and Roderick Tezeno.

5. Cornerback

While USC's exact cornerback rotation has yet to be determined, the Trojans have plenty of options at the position. With transfers like Carrington Pierce and Jontez Williams poised to have an impact, returning pieces like Marcelles Williams and Alex Graham also boost the room.

Former UCF cornerback Chasen Johnson suffered an injury in his first season with the Trojans, and his comeback will be one to watch on the USC defense.

Younger options at the cornerback position include high-ceiling prospects like Elbert Hill and RJ Sermons.

4. Defensive Line

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) celebrates after a sack as center judge referee Amanda Sauer watches against the Missouri State Bears in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's defensive line is expected to be one of the key strengths of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson's unit. Former freshman phenom Jahkeem Stewart returns, and his ceiling feels nearly unlimited after playing with a foot injury throughout his breakout year in 2025.

Meanwhile, more experienced interior defensive linemen like Jide Abasiri and Alex VanSumeren are expected to lead the unit while productive defensive ends like Braylan Shelby and Kameryn Crawford will likely be featured on the outside. Crawford led the team with 5.5 sacks last season, followed by Shelby with 4.5. Abasiri was not far behind with 3.5 sacks, and VanSumeren arrives as a former Michigan State transfer who logged 52 combined tackles with the Spartans in 2025.

The young talent is arguably the most exciting on the defensive line when compared to any other position on the Trojans roster. Former five-star Luke Wafle could have an immediate impact, and fellow freshman defensive linemen like Jaimeon Winfield, Tomuhini Topui, and Simote Katoanga all seem to have bright futures at USC.

3. Running Back

The Trojans have one of the best running back duos in the country on offense thanks to the return of Waymond Jordan and King Miller.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller flashed onto the scene after an injury to Jordan sidelined him for the second half of the season in 2025. Still, Jordan led USC with an average of 6.5 yards per carry, ending his year with 576 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Miller, on the other hand, shined with 972 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the season.

Expect USC running back Riley Wormley to contribute in his respective return from injury, and the Trojans may even see some production from freshmen running backs Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston.

2. Quarterback

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in the country, and his development in the second year of Riley's system is part of the reason behind the high expectations that surround the Trojans. Riley has a track record of sending quarterbacks to New York as finalists for the Heisman Trophy, and Maiava has a chance to be next.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Maiava led the Big Ten with 3,711 passing yards. He threw 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while averaging a league-high 14.0 yards per completion.

Behind Maiava is some experience with redshirt senior quarterback Sam Huard as well as some youth with former freshman quarterback Jonas Williams, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2026.

1. Offensive Line

The Trojans have a rare advantage in 2026 returning all five starting offensive linemen returning for 2026 in left tackle Elijah Paige, left guard Tobias Raymond, center Kilian O'Connor, right guard Alani Noa, and right tackle Justin Tauanuu.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Injuries to Paige and O'Connor during the 2025 season forced the Trojans to be versastile, and Raymond could line up anywhere along the offensive line in 2026. Meanwhile, USC continues to build depth behind the starting five with younger linemen like Elijah Vaikona, Aaron Dunn, and Kaylon Miller continuing their development and freshmen like Keenyi Pepe and Breck Kolojay joining the team.

Can this unit compete for the Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in the country?

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