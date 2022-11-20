Live updates recap: USC beats UCLA in Pac-12 football rivalry at Rose Bowl

The Trojans are headed to the Pac-12 title game

The No. 6 USC Trojans clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game - and possibly much more - with a 48-45 victory over UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

FINAL: USC 48, UCLA 45

What a ballgame. Caleb Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score as USC clinched a berth in the Pac-12 title game.

4TH QUARTER UPDATES:

INTERCEPTION USC! The Trojans needed a stop, and they got one. Korey Foreman picks off DTR and gives USC the ball at the UCLA 49 with 1:26 to play.

USC 48, UCLA 45: Neither defense can get a stop. UCLA marches right down the field on an 8-play, 75-yard drive to pull within three points again. DTR threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a three-yard swing pass to Michael Ezeike.

USC 48, UCLA 38: The Trojans respond again, this time with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ends with a 6-yard touchdown run by Darwin Barlow. Caleb Williams has now passed for 424 yards. USC has compiled 597 yards of total offense with 9:10 left in the game.

USC 41, UCLA 38: After a short kickoff that gives the Bruins great field position at their 45-yard line, they strike quickly on a 55-yard TD pass from DTR to Kazmeir Allen. So much for the injured thumb.

USC 41, UCLA 31: What a pass by Caleb Williams and what a catch by Kyle Ford! On the first play of the fourth quarter, Williams connects on a beautiful fade to Ford for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Williams has passed for 394 yards and 2 touchdowns.

3RD QUARTER UPDATES:

USC 34, UCLA 31: This game is nuts. DTR caps an 8-play, 85-yard drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Ezeike to pull the Bruins within 3. DTR is clearly playing in pain with an injured right thumb.

USC 34, UCLA 24: USC needs just two plays to punch it in after the fumble as Austin Jones scores on a two-yard run to give the Trojans a 10-point lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

FUMBLE! USC RECOVERS! Tyrone Taleni sacks DTR, forcing a fumble recovered by Latrell McCutchin at UCLA's 9-yard line.

USC 27, UCLA 24: The Trojans need just four plays to go 65 yards and take their first lead of the game on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison. Williams has now passed for 334 yards and Addison has 7 catches for 150 yards.

UCLA 24, USC 20: The Bruins tack on a 46-yard field goal on their opening drive of the second half to extend their lead.

UCLA 21, USC 20, HALFTIME: Denis Lynch kicks a 49-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to pull the Trojans within a point. Lynch is 2-for-4 with two short misses and two long makes.

USC INTERCEPTION! Shane Lee picks off DTR.

USC MISSED FIELD GOAL: Denis Lynch misses his second field goal of the first half, this one a 33-yard attempt. Those are big misses by Lynch.

USC INTERCEPTION! Mehki Blackmon picks off a DTR pass to give USC the ball at UCLA's 35-yard line.

UCLA 21, USC 17: The Trojans respond with a 5-play, 79-yard drive, capped by an eight-yard touchdown run by Austin Jones.

UCLA 21, USC 10: The Bruins gash USC's defense again, putting together a 6-play, 63-yard drive capped by another one-yard touchdown run by DTR.

UCLA 14, USC 10: Denis Lynch tacks on a 44-yard field goal to pull USC within four points. Caleb Williams is 14 of 18 for 203 yards.

UCLA 14, USC 7: The Trojans stop the bleeding with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminates in a six-yard touchdown run by Caleb Williams.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

UCLA 14, USC 0: On the first play after Williams' interception, UCLA runs a play-action pass to perfection as Thompson-Robinson hits Michael Ezeike for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

CALEB WILLIAMS INTERCEPTION: Williams throws an interception right to Kain Medrano, giving UCLA the ball at the USC 30-yard line.

UCLA 7, USC 0: The Bruins cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take a 7-0 lead.

USC's second drive stalls at the UCLA 15-yard line and Denis Lynch comes on ... and badly misses a 32-yard field goal attempt. Caleb Williams completed a 37-yard pass to Jordan Addison on the drive, which is a great sign.

The Trojans get the ball to start the game and mount a 10-play, 54-yard drive that stalls at the UCLA 19-yard line. On a 4th and 1 play, Caleb Williams is stuffed by UCLA's defense, giving the ball to the Bruins on downs.

PREGAME UPDATES:

The USC band - The Spirit of Troy - is getting the crowd fired up at the Rose Bowl.