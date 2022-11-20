Skip to main content

Live updates recap: USC beats UCLA in Pac-12 football rivalry at Rose Bowl

The Trojans are headed to the Pac-12 title game

The No. 6 USC Trojans clinched a berth in the Pac-12 football championship game - and possibly much more - with a 48-45 victory over UCLA on Saturday night at the Rose Bowl.

Check out our live updates recap with all of the big play and scoring highlights. 

LIVE UPDATES RECAP:

FINAL: USC 48, UCLA 45

What a ballgame. Caleb Williams passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards and a score as USC clinched a berth in the Pac-12 title game.

4TH QUARTER UPDATES:

INTERCEPTION USC! The Trojans needed a stop, and they got one. Korey Foreman picks off DTR and gives USC the ball at the UCLA 49 with 1:26 to play.

USC 48, UCLA 45: Neither defense can get a stop. UCLA marches right down the field on an 8-play, 75-yard drive to pull within three points again. DTR threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game, a three-yard swing pass to Michael Ezeike. 

USC 48, UCLA 38: The Trojans respond again, this time with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ends with a 6-yard touchdown run by Darwin Barlow. Caleb Williams has now passed for 424 yards. USC has compiled 597 yards of total offense with 9:10 left in the game.

USC 41, UCLA 38: After a short kickoff that gives the Bruins great field position at their 45-yard line, they strike quickly on a 55-yard TD pass from DTR to Kazmeir Allen. So much for the injured thumb. 

USC 41, UCLA 31: What a pass by Caleb Williams and what a catch by Kyle Ford! On the first play of the fourth quarter, Williams connects on a beautiful fade to Ford for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Williams has passed for 394 yards and 2 touchdowns. 

3RD QUARTER UPDATES:

USC 34, UCLA 31: This game is nuts. DTR caps an 8-play, 85-yard drive with a 6-yard TD pass to Michael Ezeike to pull the Bruins within 3. DTR is clearly playing in pain with an injured right thumb.

USC 34, UCLA 24: USC needs just two plays to punch it in after the fumble as Austin Jones scores on a two-yard run to give the Trojans a 10-point lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

FUMBLE! USC RECOVERS! Tyrone Taleni sacks DTR, forcing a fumble recovered by Latrell McCutchin at UCLA's 9-yard line.

USC 27, UCLA 24: The Trojans need just four plays to go 65 yards and take their first lead of the game on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Jordan Addison. Williams has now passed for 334 yards and Addison has 7 catches for 150 yards.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

UCLA 24, USC 20: The Bruins tack on a 46-yard field goal on their opening drive of the second half to extend their lead.

PHOTO GALLERY

usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode7
35
Gallery
35 Images

2ND QUARTER UPDATES:

UCLA 21, USC 20, HALFTIME: Denis Lynch kicks a 49-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to pull the Trojans within a point. Lynch is 2-for-4 with two short misses and two long makes.

USC INTERCEPTION! Shane Lee picks off DTR.

USC MISSED FIELD GOAL: Denis Lynch misses his second field goal of the first half, this one a 33-yard attempt. Those are big misses by Lynch. 

USC INTERCEPTION! Mehki Blackmon picks off a DTR pass to give USC the ball at UCLA's 35-yard line.

UCLA 21, USC 17: The Trojans respond with a 5-play, 79-yard drive, capped by an eight-yard touchdown run by Austin Jones.

UCLA 21, USC 10: The Bruins gash USC's defense again, putting together a 6-play, 63-yard drive capped by another one-yard touchdown run by DTR.

UCLA 14, USC 10: Denis Lynch tacks on a 44-yard field goal to pull USC within four points. Caleb Williams is 14 of 18 for 203 yards. 

UCLA 14, USC 7: The Trojans stop the bleeding with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that culminates in a six-yard touchdown run by Caleb Williams.

1ST QUARTER UPDATES:

UCLA 14, USC 0: On the first play after Williams' interception, UCLA runs a play-action pass to perfection as Thompson-Robinson hits Michael Ezeike for a 30-yard touchdown pass. 

CALEB WILLIAMS INTERCEPTION: Williams throws an interception right to Kain Medrano, giving UCLA the ball at the USC 30-yard line.

UCLA 7, USC 0: The Bruins cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Dorian Thompson-Robinson to take a 7-0 lead.

USC's second drive stalls at the UCLA 15-yard line and Denis Lynch comes on ... and badly misses a 32-yard field goal attempt. Caleb Williams completed a 37-yard pass to Jordan Addison on the drive, which is a great sign.

The Trojans get the ball to start the game and mount a 10-play, 54-yard drive that stalls at the UCLA 19-yard line. On a 4th and 1 play, Caleb Williams is stuffed by UCLA's defense, giving the ball to the Bruins on downs. 

PREGAME UPDATES:

The USC band - The Spirit of Troy - is getting the crowd fired up at the Rose Bowl.

In This Article (2)

USC Trojans
USC Trojans
UCLA Bruins
UCLA Bruins

usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode12
Football

College football Top 25 rankings: USC Trojans rise to No. 5 in AP and Coaches Polls

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

Pac-12 football tiebreakers: Who will USC face in championship game?

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode16
Football

Caleb Williams wills USC to thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA; Trojans clinch Pac-12 title game berth

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans ucla football pac-12 rose bowl goode1
Football

Look: Photos from USC Trojans win over UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl

By All Trojans Staff
USC Trojans fan hate UCLA Bruins
Football

Will USC fans take over the Rose Bowl for UCLA game?

By All Trojans Staff
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 202212
Football

How to watch USC vs. UCLA football: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds

By Sam Brown
usc trojans cal bears pac-12 football goode 20227
Football

USC vs. UCLA football rivalry: CFP berth, Pac-12 title, millions of dollars on the line

By All Trojans Staff
lincoln riley usc football
Football

USC vs. UCLA betting odds: Trojans 2-point favorites heading into Pac-12 football rivalry

By All Trojans Staff