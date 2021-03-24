LIVE: USC Pro Day Updates

* Check Back Here For LIVE Pro Day Coverage*

[WATCH: Alijah Vera-Tucker Discuss Training For Pro Day]

7:44 AM - USC NFL Draft prospects arrive for workouts... [video courtesy USC Athletics/Instagram]

7:58 AM - Former USC DT Antwuan Woods tweets "Goodluck to the USC bros at pro day!"

8:00 AM - NFL scouts have arrived...

8:09 AM - S Talanoa Hufanga vertical 35.5

8:10 AM - WR Amon-Ra St. Brown vertical 38.5

8:12 AM - DL Jay Tufele vertical 30.0

8:13 AM - DL Marlon Tuipulotu vertical 30.5

-----

-----

