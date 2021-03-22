USC Offensive Lineman Has Been In Contact With 49ers

San Francisco has wasted no time making calls with the NFL Draft right around the corner.

Alijah Vera-Tucker has a big week ahead of him.

USC's pro-day kicks off this week, and the stakes are high, as all seven NFL draft prospects will showcase their talents for NFL decision makers.

Now, it's no secret that AVT has appeared in nearly every single NFL mock draft this year. The projected first-round-pick most recently appeared in a [CBS] mock draft, and was slated to go as the No. 15 overall pick to the New England Patriots.

However, during a pro-day media session on Monday, Alijah Vera-Tucker revealed that he has been in contact with a different NFL team and it isn't Bill Belichick or Robert Kraft.

Alijah Vera-Tucker was asked if he has been in contact with the San Francisco 49ers he responded, "yes I have."

Vera-Tucker went on to describe how he would fit into Kyle Shanahan's offense.

"I feel like I am a really athletic offensive lineman, Graham Harrell's offense prepared me for that type of offense as well. He likes to run a whole lot of outside zone stuff like that. Always climbing to the second level, so I feel like I am definitely prepared for that style of offense."

Sports Illustrated writes,

"Shanahan loves to run the outside zone. He majors on play-action passes, and he wants to make those concepts look similar before changing which players go where and how wide they split out.

He also knows specifically what he wants at each position. Take offensive linemen, for instance—Shanahan prefers lighter ones who are more athletic, because he asks them to move laterally more than most coaches. When he arrived in Atlanta in 2015 as the offensive coordinator, he cut every lineman who didn’t fit that prototype, all but two."

Most mock drafts have paired Vera-Tucker to the Patriots, Vikings, or Chicago Bears, but San Francisco could very well be a contender for the 300-pound lineman come April 29.

