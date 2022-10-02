Look: Lincoln Riley's postgame press conference after USC's win over Arizona State

LOS ANGELES - The No. 6 USC Trojans improved to 5-0 with a 42-25 victory over Arizona State on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After the win USC football coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media in his postgame press conference.

Riley talked about how well the Trojans played in the third quarter, outscoring Arizona State 7-0 and keeping the Sun Devils' offense in check. He also touched on how USC made "too many mistakes" and let Arizona State hang around.

Watch the full press conference above. Quarterback Caleb Williams and linebacker Eric Gentry also spoke to the media.

(Video by Wyatt Allsup)