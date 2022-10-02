Skip to main content

USC football vs. Arizona State: Live updates, highlights from Pac-12 matchup

Get live updates and all the scoring highlights as the Trojans try to improve to 3-0 in conference

Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans return home Saturday night for a Pac-12 matchup with Arizona State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The Trojans (4-0, 2-0) are coming off a thrilling 17-14 victory over Oregon State last week and are one of only two Pac-12 teams still unbeaten. Rival UCLA (5-0, 2-0) is the other unbeaten team.

The Trojans are heavy favorites to beat the struggling Sun Devils, who have last three straight games. Follow all of the action here, including all of the scoring and big-play highlights:

1ST QUARTER UPDATES

The game kicked off at 7:41 p.m. and USC will have the ball first.

PREGAME UPDATES

Here are all of the details on how to watch USC vs. Arizona State. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:39 p.m. on ESPN. If the LSU vs. Auburn game runs long, then the USC vs. Arizona State game will air on ESPNEWS until that game finishes.

