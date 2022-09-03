Skip to main content

Look: USC's Calen Bullock returns interception 93 yards for a touchdown

Bullock gives USC their first big defensive play under Alex Grinch

This is not the same USC defense. 

It's early, and the opponent is Rice, but the USC Trojans' defense already looks more dynamic under Lincoln Riley and new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch. 

With 8:05 left in the second quarter of USC's season opener vs. Rice on Saturday, sophomore defensive back Calen Bullock picked off a tipped pass and returned it 93 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six came on a fourth-down play with Rice threatening to cut USC's lead to seven. 

Watch Bullock's electric play:

Bullock was a high school star at Muir in Pasadena. He was considered one of the best wide receivers in Southern California coming out of high school, but was recruited as a defensive back to USC. He showed off his receiver skills on the pick six.

