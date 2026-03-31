Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane NFL Draft Outlook Changing

During their career with the USC Trojans, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane formed one of the best wide receiver duos in college football, and now that they're entering the NFL Draft, the sky is the limit for them both.

Last season with the Trojans, Lemon and Lane combined for 1,901 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns, making USC one of the most explosive offenses in the country. The Trojans ultimately fell short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff, finishing with a 9-4 overall record. However, the development Lemon and Lane underwent at USC has put them in a great position for their NFL future.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) is congratulated by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after catching a touchdown pass in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Lane has the potential to be a quality wide receiver in the NFL, it's Lemon who is receiving the most hype of the two USC star wide receivers entering the draft.

Makai Lemon's Prospect Ranking Ahead Of 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to ESPN’s Aaron Schatz’s 2026 NFL Draft wide receiver projections, Lemon is ranked as the No. 1 overall player at his position. Just behind Lemon is Indiana star wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, both of whom are coming off spectacular performances this season.

Lemon’s final season with the Trojans was a memorable one, as he became the first USC player to receive the Biletnikoff Award, along with being named a unanimous All-American. To finish the season, Lemon totaled 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans.

His accolades and production have not only made a strong case for him to be the first wide receiver taken off the board in the draft, but also his potential to be a future star for whichever NFL team chooses to select him.

Several teams around the top 15 picks have emerged as contenders to select Lemon, including the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, and many others. With his talent, Lemon has the opportunity to make an immediate impact from the start, as he could either be a key piece to a Super Bowl contender or the offensive weapon that helps get a rebuilding franchise back on track.

Where Will Ja'Kobi Lane Fall In NFL Draft?

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California wideout Ja'Kobi Lane (WO27) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

As for his teammate, Lane, USC’s second-leading wide receiver, is a prospect to watch on the second day (rounds two and three) of the draft. In his final season with the Trojans, Lane showed flashes of his athleticism as a wide receiver. Lane finished the season recording 49 receptions for 745 yards and four touchdowns.

Lane appeared in 11 out of the 12 regular-season games for the Trojans last season, as the only game he missed was USC’s 45-31 win over the Michigan State Spartans in week 4. Lane had three games in which he recorded over 100 yards. Lane’s season-high in receiving came in the Trojans' 33-17 win over the Purdue Boilermakers, in which he recorded three receptions for 115 yards.

USC fans await to see where both Lemon and Lane fall in the draft. The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled to run from April 23 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The event is set to be televised on ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.