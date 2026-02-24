USC’s Makai Lemon Getting Noticed in NFL Draft Prospect Rankings

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon is projected to be one of the first wideouts selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah revealed his most recent prospect rankings and has Lemon in the top 10.

Makai Lemon Makes Top 10 Prospect Rankings for 2026 NFL Draft

Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) celebrates with wide receiver Makai Lemon (24) after the Holiday Bowl against the Louisville Cardinals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jeremiah has Lemon ranked as the No. 10 overall prospect as the NFL Combine approaches. Here is his complete top 10.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana Hoosiers)

2. Jeremiyah Love, Running Back (Notre Dame Fighting Irish)

3. David Bailey, Edge Rusher (Texas Tech Red Raiders)

4. Arvell Reese, Edge Rusher (Ohio State Buckeyes)

5. Sonny Styles, Linebacker (Ohio State Buckeyes)

6. Rueben Bain Jr., Edge Rusher (Miami Hurricanes)

7. Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver (Ohio State Buckeyes)

8. Mansoor Delane, Cornerback (LSU Tigers)

9. Caleb Downs, Safety (Ohio State Buckeyes)

10. Makai Lemon, Wide Receiver (USC Trojans)

Lemon just makes it into the top 10 following his incredible 2025 season for the Trojans. He had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. Lemon was top 11 in the country in all three of these categories. He was named First-team All-Big Ten, a Unanimous All-American, and won the Fred Biletnikoff Award for being the best wide receiver in the nation. The only receiver above Lemon on here is Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) makes a catch for a touchdown Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, during the Big Ten football championship against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lemon signed with the Trojans out of Los Alamitos High School in the recruiting class of 2023. He was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in his class per 247Sports.

He played all three of his seasons in college for USC from 2023-2025, totaling 137 receptions for 2,008 yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns. Now, he will take the next step in his football journey to the NFL when he hears his name called on draft night.

Lemon Compared to Another Former USC Trojan

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs for a first down before he is stopped by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30), defensive back Rod Moore (19) and defensive end Cameron Brandt (9) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A comparison that Jeremiah gave to Lemon was another former USC Trojan and current Detroit Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.

“Overall, Lemon is going to draw a lot of comparisons to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and they are warranted,” Jeremiah said.

Lemon and St. Brown are similar in stature, with Lemon listed at 5-11, 195 pound and St. Brown at 6-0, 202 pounds. Furthermore, the two are both are former Trojans' stars.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs onto the field for warmup ahead of the Green Bay Packers game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

St. Brown played for USC from 2018-2020. For his career, he had 17 receptions for 2,270 yards and 17 touchdowns. Following the 2020 season, St. Brown declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. He was selected in the fourth round by the Lions.

St. Brown has played all five of his NFL seasons in Detroit and has established himself as a top 10 receiver in the league. He was named First-team All-Pro in 2023 and 2024, and Second-team All-Pro in 2025. So far for his NFL career from 2021-2025, he has 547 receptions for 6,252 yards and 44 touchdowns.