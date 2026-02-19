Surprising NFL Stat Reveals Another Reason Why USC Is 'Wide Receiver U'

There are three things guaranteed in this world: Death, Taxes and USC wide receivers making it to the NFL. When it comes to evaluating pass catchers in the NFL Draft, a safe place to start is seeing what the Trojans pass catchers are doing because it's usually pretty big things.

So much even that USC has had 54 wide receivers selected in NFL Draft history, the most of any program. The next closest? The Ohio State Buckeyes (50), followed by the Florida Gators (45), Tennessee Volunteers (45), and Miami Hurricanes (44).

USC has the most NFL WRs Drafted All-Time✌️



USC is WRU



USC is WRU

Unfortunately for those other programs, that gap will be widening soon. With Makai Lemon projected as a first-round pick and Ja’Kobi Lane trending toward being Day 2 or early Day 3 selection, USC could push its all-time total to 56 this April. The stat isn’t just historical trivia. It’s a measurable advantage in the “Wide Receiver U” debate and one that keeps growing.

Meanwhile, current NFL receivers that played for USC are continuing to grow the Trojans' legacy: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Addison, Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr., and more.

Makai Lemon Is Next in Line

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of any of the top receivers entering the 2026 NFL Draft, Makai Lemon is easily coming in with the most momentum. Coming off a Biletnikoff Award-winning junior season, Lemon position himself as one of the most complete receivers in the class. Off the strength of his prolific route running and ability to win one-on-one, Lemon was second in the Big Ten in receptions (79) and receiving yards (1,156) along with 11 touchdowns.

With his productivity, many scouts and evaluators view Lemon as a plug-and-play starter. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Lemon cracked the top 15 overall prospects on his early big board. That’s rare territory for USC receivers, as the last top-15 Trojans receiver came back in 2022 when Drake London was selected 8th overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

As a projected top-10 to 20 pick, Lemon has all tools to be a top-tier receiver that plays bigger than his 5-foot-11 frame suggests. He’s drawn stylistic comparisons to former Trojans and current Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and that’s not accidental. Lemon understands how to manipulate defenders before the ball arrives. That’s a pro trait, not just a college one. If he hears his name early on draft night, USC’s total climbs to 55.

Ja’Kobi Lane Is a Value Add

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring on a 6-yard touchdown reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Lane may not carry Lemon’s first-round buzz, but league evaluators are paying attention. Lane declared as a true junior after steady growth across three seasons. In 2024, he broke out with 12 touchdowns on 43 receptions. In 2025, the touchdowns dipped, but his yardage jumped to 745 against a far more competitive conference schedule.

At the Senior Bowl, Lane reportedly helped himself with strong one-on-one reps and red-zone reliability. Mock drafts have slotted him anywhere from the second to third round, but he has a chance to further impress and keep moving up draft boards. If Lane is selected, USC moves to 56 all-time drafted receivers, extending the Trojans' lead.

The Legacy Isn’t Slowing Down

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates after scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

This isn’t just about draft totals. It’s about sustained NFL impact. Drake London is anchoring the passing attack for the Atlanta Falcons. Michael Pittman Jr. has multiple 1,000-yard seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Jordan Addison continues ascending with the Minnesota Vikings. And St. Brown has cemented himself as a top-tier weapon for the Detroit Lions. That’s the current wave.

Before them came legends like Keyshawn Johnson and impact pros such as Robert Woods and Marqise Lee. Fifty-four wide receivers drafted, and potentially 56 soon, consisting of multiple Pro Bowlers, award winners, and franchise cornerstones. Numbers don’t lie, and the production continues to translate from Saturdays in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the grand stage of NFL Sundays.

When it comes to wide receivers, the USC Trojans aren’t chasing the standard, they are the standard.