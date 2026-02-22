Zach Hanson Sends Clear Message About USC’s Mentality on the Offensive Line

Zach Hanson enters his second season as the USC Trojans offensive line coach, after previously serving as the school’s tight ends coach for three seasons.

Hanson will have all five of the original starters on the offensive line back. However, it was a line that had to do some shuffling as the season progressed because of key injuries, specifically from left tackle Elijah Paige, a Freshman All-American in 2024 and center Kilian O’Connor.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, it’s a group that has veteran experience, but the injuries did allow them to create depth, with players such as guard Kaylon Miller and offensive tackle Hayden Treter, who gained valuable playing experience. And now, the Trojans bring in a talented group of offensive linemen in the 2026 class.

“Really important, we’re blessed to have all five of those guys back,” Hanson said. “I'm really excited about the guys that are coming up underneath those guys too, because there's no set roster, right. Every year you find the best five guys, but I think that having the guys that are coming back in the program from last year, if they were a redshirt or a younger player, to have that depth to compete with each other and push those guys that were the starters this year. Think it's going to make everybody better, iron sharpens iron saying, so we’re excited.”

Zach Hanson Wants to Build a New Big Ten Bully

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball as offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) provides coverage against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Overall, it’s a group that played well for stretches of the season and allowed USC coach Lincoln Riley to be a balanced play-caller but they did struggle mightily at the line of scrimmage against its toughest opponents, Notre Dame and Oregon.

It was the biggest difference in those matchups. They were physically outmatched. It’s the difference between great and good teams. And if Southern Cal wants to take the next step and reach a College Football Playoff, it starts at the line of scrimmage and Hanson understands that.

“We were nowhere near where we need to be to be a championship-level team,” Hanson said. “We have a lot of room for growth, and I say that in a really positive way because we’re capable of it. Consistency has to go way up. Intensity, mentality, attacking people and not just getting guys covered up but finishing people to the ground every single play. Continuing to grow as a group chemistry wise. If we want to be a championship team, that’s the next step.”

USC returns it’s two leading rushers in Waymond Jordan and King Miller and having a strong front can allow them to bully teams. The offensive line taking that step would also bode well for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Tobias Raymond Offers Position Flexibility

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Tobias Raymond was projected to start at right tackle heading into this past season. He earned his first start there in the Las Vegas Bowl to conclude the 2024 season, but after the Trojans had to shuffle some players around in fall camp, Raymond started the season at the other guard spot opposite of Alani Noa, a two-year starter.

And with Paige battling multiple lower body injuries in 2025, Raymond would move out to left tackle in his place. This spring, Hanson revealed Raymond will also get some work at center and didn’t rule out him remaining at that spot in the fall.

“I think looking long term, just making sure that we're training him for something he potentially might be at the next level as well. But to build depth at that position as well,” Hanson said.

USC has a great problem heading into spring. It’s an experienced offensive line, with great depth, but it’s all about finding the best possible five to play.

Five-Star Recruit Keenyi Pepe’s Position Reveal

Offensive linemen Breck Kolojay (#66) and Pepe Keenyi (#71) during practice on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 on IMG Academy Football Media Day in Bradenton, Florida. | Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hanson revealed that five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe will start off at right tackle, which means he will battle redshirt sophomore Justin Tauanuu, who started all 13 games at that position last season,

“A lot of it is God-given talent. The Lord blessed him with some unbelievable gifts," Hanson said. "He's a big, long, athletic guy that can really move for his size, he’s 330 pounds. You can tell he comes from a good program, he was coached well at IMG. Him and Breck Kolojay, both of those guys have a lot of reference to a lot of things we do. It’s just what are we calling it versus what they were calling.”

Kolojay was Pepe‘s roommate at IMG. The Colorado native brings a mean streak and a toughness that is very much needed in the Big Ten. Kolojay could contribute very early at center or guard. Four-stars Esun Tafa and Vlad Dyakonov are two more blue-chip recruits joining the room.

Aaron Dunn Drawing Rave Reviews for His Work Ethic

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As the Trojans prepared to face Iowa in a critical top 25 matchup in mid-November this past season, the field was mostly cleared as the heavy rainfall came down inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

However, there was one person on it, going through a workout and it was freshman offensive tackle Aaron Dunn, a four-star recruit in the 2025 cycle. When asked about it the following week, Raymond said that was normal for Dunn.

“Tremendous work ethic. I go to any of these offseason runs and he’s the guy at the head of the pack, he wins everything,” Hanson said. “He’s a real quiet competitor, more of a reserved quiet kid. But I found out he’s kind of a football nerd. He loves, technique and fundamental work and working at his craft. And it's kind of hard to tell some of those guys when they're a little more reserved because they're not right in your face asking me questions all the time, but he is definitely is a guy that focuses on working hard."

“He prides himself on that but also perfecting all the little details of his craft. You tell him something one time and he’s out there working it all day. I was really happy to see him come back with us because that dude is a very talented kid, really good kid, and I think he's gonna be a really good player for us.”

Dunn and Elijah Vaikona, another 2025 recruit that saw action in four games last season, provide depth at offensive tackle.

